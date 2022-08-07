Home The Sunday Standard

Phenyl in food: Nine Assam kids ill at anganwadi

Nine children were taken ill at an anganwadi centre in Assam after they consumed food that was mixed with phenyl.

Published: 07th August 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

GUWAHATI: Nine children were taken ill at an Anganwadi centre in Assam after they consumed food that was mixed with phenyl. The in-charge of the Na-Maithong Anganwadi centre in the Tinsukia district told journalists that a worker had goofed up by mixing phenyl instead of milk during the preparation of a sweet dish for the children on Friday.  Phenyl and milk bottles were kept together.

Parents have accused the Anganwadi workers of being careless. The authorities have ordered a probe into the incident. Two workers of the centre have been kept under suspension until the completion of the inquiry. Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar said all the children were discharged from a hospital after the doctors declared them out of danger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anganwadi phenyl food-poisoning Assam
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp