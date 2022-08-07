Phenyl in food: Nine Assam kids ill at anganwadi

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: Nine children were taken ill at an Anganwadi centre in Assam after they consumed food that was mixed with phenyl. The in-charge of the Na-Maithong Anganwadi centre in the Tinsukia district told journalists that a worker had goofed up by mixing phenyl instead of milk during the preparation of a sweet dish for the children on Friday. Phenyl and milk bottles were kept together.

Parents have accused the Anganwadi workers of being careless. The authorities have ordered a probe into the incident. Two workers of the centre have been kept under suspension until the completion of the inquiry. Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner Narsing Pawar said all the children were discharged from a hospital after the doctors declared them out of danger.

