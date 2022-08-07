Pitampura spa manager, client arrested for raping 22-yr-old woman

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Two men, including a spa centre manager, was arrested for allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman after offering her a spiked drink in Pitampura, police said on Saturday. On receiving information, the police reached the spot where the victim, along with her husband, was present outside the spa centre and complained against its manager and one more person for sexually assaulting her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

“The woman stated that on July 30, she joined the spa centre and on Thursday around 6 pm, one person came there along with manager Rahul and demanded sexual favours,” the DCP said. According to the complainant, the manager offered her a cold drink, consuming which she felt dizzy and later both the men raped her.

A case under sections 354A, 328 and 376D of the IPC has been registered, she said. The accused were identified as Rahul (21), a resident of Jawalapuri Camp number 4, and client Satish Kumar (48), a resident of Nizampur. According to a statement, DCW chief Swati Maliwal issued notice to the Delhi Police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and further sought a copy of the FIR along with details of the accused arrested in the matter.

