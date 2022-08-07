SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee lone inmate in cell, has chit fund scam accused as neighbours

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Lying on a blanket on the floor of cell no 2, former West Bengal commerce and industries minister Partha Chatterjee spent his first night in Presidency correctional home alone, with two chit fund scam accused occupying neighbouring cells. Sources in the correctional home said after being brought there at 7 pm on Friday, Chatterjee was taken to the jail hospital for medical examination. He was then taken to a cell where he has lodged alone.

“Besides what was required for official purposes, Chatterjee did not interact with anyone. He was served roti, daal and vegetable curry for dinner, which he ate. On Saturday morning, he was given tea and biscuits,’’ said a jail official.

Chatterjee’s immediate neighbours in the jail are Sarda Group’s Sudipta Sen and Rose Valley’s Gautam Kundu, who is accused of the chit fund scam. “The same block also houses, Chhatradhar Mahato, the face of Lalgarh movement spearheaded by Maoists in 2008-09, in a case being probed by the National Investigation Agency. Another high-profile suspect, a close aide of American Center attack mastermind Aftab Ansari in 2002, is also in the same block,’’ the official added.

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agency which arrested Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in an alleged recruitment scam in schools, handed over the suspended Trinamool Congress leader’s clothes and books to him.“We gave the items to Chatterjee but he did not show any interest in reading the books,’’ another jail official said.

Arpita is lodged in Alipore correctional home for women, which is generally given to prisoners showing good conduct. The court directed the jail authorities to ensure her security after the ED’s lawyer mentioned in his submission that Arpita faces threat to her life.

“Considering the court’s directive, we kept her alone. Arpita broke down in tears after arriving on Friday evening. She skipped dinner. On Saturday morning, however, she took tea and biscuits and also had lunch,’’ said a jail official.

KOLKATA: Lying on a blanket on the floor of cell no 2, former West Bengal commerce and industries minister Partha Chatterjee spent his first night in Presidency correctional home alone, with two chit fund scam accused occupying neighbouring cells. Sources in the correctional home said after being brought there at 7 pm on Friday, Chatterjee was taken to the jail hospital for medical examination. He was then taken to a cell where he has lodged alone. “Besides what was required for official purposes, Chatterjee did not interact with anyone. He was served roti, daal and vegetable curry for dinner, which he ate. On Saturday morning, he was given tea and biscuits,’’ said a jail official. Chatterjee’s immediate neighbours in the jail are Sarda Group’s Sudipta Sen and Rose Valley’s Gautam Kundu, who is accused of the chit fund scam. “The same block also houses, Chhatradhar Mahato, the face of Lalgarh movement spearheaded by Maoists in 2008-09, in a case being probed by the National Investigation Agency. Another high-profile suspect, a close aide of American Center attack mastermind Aftab Ansari in 2002, is also in the same block,’’ the official added. The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agency which arrested Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in an alleged recruitment scam in schools, handed over the suspended Trinamool Congress leader’s clothes and books to him.“We gave the items to Chatterjee but he did not show any interest in reading the books,’’ another jail official said. Arpita is lodged in Alipore correctional home for women, which is generally given to prisoners showing good conduct. The court directed the jail authorities to ensure her security after the ED’s lawyer mentioned in his submission that Arpita faces threat to her life. “Considering the court’s directive, we kept her alone. Arpita broke down in tears after arriving on Friday evening. She skipped dinner. On Saturday morning, however, she took tea and biscuits and also had lunch,’’ said a jail official.