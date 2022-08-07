Home The Sunday Standard

SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee lone inmate in cell, has chit fund scam accused as neighbours

Arpita is lodged in Alipore correctional home for women, which is generally given to prisoners showing good conduct.

Published: 07th August 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

TMC Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee.

TMC Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. (Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA:  Lying on a blanket on the floor of cell no 2, former West Bengal commerce and industries minister Partha Chatterjee spent his first night in Presidency correctional home alone, with two chit fund scam accused occupying neighbouring cells. Sources in the correctional home said after being brought there at 7 pm on Friday, Chatterjee was taken to the jail hospital for medical examination. He was then taken to a cell where he has lodged alone.

“Besides what was required for official purposes, Chatterjee did not interact with anyone. He was served roti, daal and vegetable curry for dinner, which he ate. On Saturday morning, he was given tea and biscuits,’’ said a jail official.

Chatterjee’s immediate neighbours in the jail are Sarda Group’s Sudipta Sen and Rose Valley’s Gautam Kundu, who is accused of the chit fund scam. “The same block also houses, Chhatradhar Mahato, the face of Lalgarh movement spearheaded by Maoists in 2008-09, in a case being probed by the National Investigation Agency. Another high-profile suspect, a close aide of American Center attack mastermind Aftab Ansari in 2002, is also in the same block,’’ the official added.

The officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the central agency which arrested Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee in an alleged recruitment scam in schools, handed over the suspended Trinamool Congress leader’s clothes and books to him.“We gave the items to Chatterjee but he did not show any interest in reading the books,’’ another jail official said.

Arpita is lodged in Alipore correctional home for women, which is generally given to prisoners showing good conduct. The court directed the jail authorities to ensure her security after the ED’s lawyer mentioned in his submission that Arpita faces threat to her life.

“Considering the court’s directive, we kept her alone. Arpita broke down in tears after arriving on Friday evening. She skipped dinner. On Saturday morning, however, she took tea and biscuits and also had lunch,’’ said a jail official. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Partha Chatterjee SSC scam West Bengal Arpita
India Matters
Trivandrum Airport
'K F Nariman Go Back': When Trivandrum Airport witnessed a political protest 84 years ago
Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra in New Delhi, on August 7, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Climate change making prediction difficult for weather agencies across world: IMD DG
Tiruchy Collector handed over the cattle to the beneficiaries in the presence of Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and Minister for Municipal Administration. (Photo | EPS)
Milch cows distributed by Tiruchy administration earning us a livelihood, say Pachamalai tribals
India's brand new rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) lifted off with an earth observation satellite-02 (EOS-02) formerly known as Microsatellite-2 weighing about 145 kg on August 7, 2022
ISRO's SSLV lifts-off with student satellite AzaadiSAT then reports 'data loss' at terminal stage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp