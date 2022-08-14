Army commander takes security review along Line of Control

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday took an overall security review along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Kashmir Valley. The Army Commander also visited the forward posts on the Line of Control and interacted with the troops and the local people.

“The Army Commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, visited various locations and formations in forwarding areas along the Line of Control today. He was briefed on the prevalent security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ designs and the development works being undertaken by the Indian Army,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

A 72-ft high Tricolour was also hoisted by the people of Keran along the LoC, in the presence of Dwivedi and Aujla. “The Flag Mast has been installed in the pristine surroundings of Keran village, on the banks of the Kishan Ganga River along the Line of Control,” the Army said.

During the day, the Army Commander interacted with and felicitated five civilians at HQ 15 Corps for the efforts undertaken by them in promoting peace, happiness and empowerment initiatives through various endeavours. Later in the day, the Army Commander interacted with police and civil functionaries.

He appreciated the rapid steps that are being taken by all agencies for the sustainable peace and development of Kashmir. He lauded the synergy between all elements of security forces and civil administration staff.

Dwivedi lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the LoC. He also appreciated the strict control exercised by the formation to abide by the ceasefire understanding.

