Fly high: Delhi Metro hoists flags at 23 stations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday hoisted the national flag at 23 stations as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, officials said. DMRC chief Vikas Kumar hoisted the tricolour at the site of INA metro station in presence of the general public, passengers and other senior officials and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), they said.

Flags were also hoisted at 22 other metro stations which included Dilshad Garden, Inderlok, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House, Supreme Court, JLN Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, the DMRC said. The tricolour has been appropriately displayed at all other metro stations to mark the historic milestone of India’s Independence.

