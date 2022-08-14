Home The Sunday Standard

Fly high: Delhi Metro hoists flags at 23 stations

The tricolour has been displayed at all other metro stations to mark the historic milestone of India’s Independence.

Published: 14th August 2022 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tricolour Tricolor Indian national flag

The Indian flag. (File Photo | EPS)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday hoisted the national flag at 23 stations as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, officials said. DMRC chief Vikas Kumar hoisted the tricolour at the site of INA metro station in presence of the general public, passengers and other senior officials and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), they said.

Flags were also hoisted at 22 other metro stations which included Dilshad Garden, Inderlok, Vidhan Sabha, Civil Lines, Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Lok Kalyan Marg, Jor Bagh, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House, Supreme Court, JLN Stadium, Lajpat Nagar, Nehru Place Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, the DMRC said. The tricolour has been appropriately displayed at all other metro stations to mark the historic milestone of India’s Independence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Har Ghar Tiranga DMRC national flag Delhi Metro
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp