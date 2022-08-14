Four government employees including Hizbul chief's son, Bita Karate’s wife sacked citing terror links in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: The Lt Governor-led administration in Jammu & Kashmir has sacked four government employees, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salah-ud-Din’s son, arrested JKLF leader Bita Karate’s wife, and two university professors, on charges of being involved in anti-national activities.

In four separate orders, the government terminated the services of Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-Din’s son Syed Abdul Mueed, manager, IT, JKEDI; arrested JKLF leader Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bita Karate’s wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, JKAS, DPO, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir; Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, scientist-D in the University of Kashmir, and Majid Hussain Qadri, senior assistant professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir.

The orders said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is satisfied that the activities of the four officials warrant dismissal from service. Over three dozen employees have been sacked by the government so far using Article 311 (c ) of the Constitution. The employees have been terminated on recommendations of the Special Task Force constituted by the J&K government in April last year. After the abrogation of Articles 370, the J&K government has also amended the service rules.

SRI NAGAR: The Lt Governor-led administration in Jammu & Kashmir has sacked four government employees, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salah-ud-Din’s son, arrested JKLF leader Bita Karate’s wife, and two university professors, on charges of being involved in anti-national activities. In four separate orders, the government terminated the services of Hizb chief Syed Salah-ud-Din’s son Syed Abdul Mueed, manager, IT, JKEDI; arrested JKLF leader Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bita Karate’s wife Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, JKAS, DPO, Publicity, Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir; Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, scientist-D in the University of Kashmir, and Majid Hussain Qadri, senior assistant professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir. The orders said Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is satisfied that the activities of the four officials warrant dismissal from service. Over three dozen employees have been sacked by the government so far using Article 311 (c ) of the Constitution. The employees have been terminated on recommendations of the Special Task Force constituted by the J&K government in April last year. After the abrogation of Articles 370, the J&K government has also amended the service rules.