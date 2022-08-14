Information and Broadcasting ministry asks private channels to telecast Independence day celebrations

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) has advised private satellite television channels to telecast programmes pertaining to Independence Day celebrations with sign language interpretation if they use a live feed of broadcast to be aired by Doordarshan (DD).

The advisory was issued on Friday following the requests from people so that viewers with hearing impairment can also enjoy the national telecast on the occasion, said officials. Private TV channels have been allowed to carry the feed of the events, including President Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation to be aired on the eve of Independence Day on August 14, free of cost. Murmu’s address will start at 7 pm. The live telecast of the main events — the flag hoisting ceremony at the rampart of Red Fort and the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 — will begin at 6.30 AM on Monday morning, which will be available on the entire Doordarshan network.

