Home The Sunday Standard

Information and Broadcasting ministry asks private channels to telecast Independence day celebrations

The advisory was issued on Friday following the requests from people so that viewers with hearing impairment can also enjoy the national telecast on the occasion, said officials.

Published: 14th August 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Members of ‘Vande Mataram’ street theatre group performing a play ‘Meri Jaan Hindustan’ on the eve of Independence Day at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Members of ‘Vande Mataram’ street theatre group performing a play ‘Meri Jaan Hindustan’ on the eve of Independence Day at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain)

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) has advised private satellite television channels to telecast programmes pertaining to Independence Day celebrations with sign language interpretation if they use a live feed of broadcast to be aired by Doordarshan (DD).

The advisory was issued on Friday following the requests from people so that viewers with hearing impairment can also enjoy the national telecast on the occasion, said officials. Private TV channels have been allowed to carry the feed of the events, including President Droupadi Murmu’s message to the nation to be aired on the eve of Independence Day on August 14, free of cost. Murmu’s address will start at 7 pm.  The live telecast of the main events — the flag hoisting ceremony at the rampart of Red Fort and the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 — will begin at 6.30 AM on Monday morning, which will be available on the entire Doordarshan network.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Information and Broadcasting ministry I&B private channels Independence day
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp