Pratap Simha slams Siddaramaiah over remarks on Savarkar

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Coming down heavily on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for claiming that Vinayak Damodar Sarvarkar was not a freedom fighter or patriot, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the Congress party was not even born when the freedom movement started in 1857.

Speaking during the bike rally organised as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha from Kote Anjaneya Temple near Mysuru Palace to Metropolitan Circle on Saturday, Simha said,



“Savarkar called the sepoy mutiny, the first war of independence. When the revolt started in the country, the Congress party was not even born. It was just a movement.”

He said it was revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Sukdev and Rajguru who laid their lives for the freedom and not Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

BENGALURU: Coming down heavily on Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for claiming that Vinayak Damodar Sarvarkar was not a freedom fighter or patriot, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said the Congress party was not even born when the freedom movement started in 1857. Speaking during the bike rally organised as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign by Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha from Kote Anjaneya Temple near Mysuru Palace to Metropolitan Circle on Saturday, Simha said, “Savarkar called the sepoy mutiny, the first war of independence. When the revolt started in the country, the Congress party was not even born. It was just a movement.” He said it was revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Sukdev and Rajguru who laid their lives for the freedom and not Nehru and Indira Gandhi.