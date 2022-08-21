Home The Sunday Standard

August left high and dry with rain deficit of 83 per cent

This August has seen a major rainfall deficit with not a single heavy spell of rain occurring so far with just 10 days left for the month to end.

Published: 21st August 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

According to IMD, Delhi is likely to get light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. (Photo| PTI)

According to IMD, Delhi is likely to get light to moderate rainfall over the next three days. (Photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI:  This August has seen a major rainfall deficit with not a single heavy spell of rain occurring so far with just 10 days left for the month to end. Only light and scattered showers have been observed in Delhi- NCR, which has been reeling under hot and humid conditions throughout the month barring a few days.

No strong weather system, only few Western Disturbances and the monsoon trough mostly remaining positioned in central parts of the country are some of the major factors for scant rainfall this month, said weather officials.

As per India Meteorological Data (IMD), August so far has only 27.1 mm rainfall against the normal count (till August 20) of 158.5 mm, which renders a massive deficit of 83 per cent. The normal monthly rainfall count for August is 247.7 mm.

Also, there is no or little possibility of any good rain in the city over the next week, at least till August 25, which leaves only five-days to a week for any major rain activity to occur to make up for the deficit, said officials.

Since June 1 (when the monsoon season officially begins) till date, Delhi has recorded a cumulative rainfall of 337.9 mm, around 24 per cent short of the normal seasonal count of 442.3mm till this time of the year.

Only July saw surplus rain with some heavy spells while June ended with a deficit of 67 per cent. IMD considers the official monsoon season from June 1 to September 30. Of this, July and August are considered to be the rainiest months.

“This is despite the fact that July ended with surplus rain owing to two heavy spells during the month. The rain distribution has been uneven, both throughout the month as well as across the city with some parts getting short and intense spells while others being left dried up. This trend has been there throughout the season and has almost become usual for the past few years, mainly owing to rapid urbanization and large increase in paved area in the urban setting,” said a senior IMD official.

As per IMD, Northeast Delhi has seen the largest rainfall deficit this monsoon, being 54 per cent short of the long period average .West Delhi had a similar deficit of around 53 per cent. East Delhi is the only district to have recorded excess rainfall so far this season receiving 600.9 mm against a normal of 463.3 mm, 30 per cent above the long period average.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi- NCR rainfall deficit Western Disturbances monsoon IMD
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp