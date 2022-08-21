BJP can’t digest Delhi government's popularity, says Sanjay Singh

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that these CBI raids arethe Centre's attempt to stop the popularity of Delhi government's health and education models across the country and the globe. Singh said that BJP’s contention isn’t the excise policy, but they can’t digest that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has entered the fray of Gujarat after landslide victories in Delhi and Punjab.

“If the BJP really cared about liquor trade then CBI would have conducted its biggest raid to bust the racket of spurious liquor worth 10,000 crore in Gujarat. People used to ask Modi vs who? Now PM Modi himself has jumped into the battle of Modi vs Kejriwal in 2024,” Singh said. The Centre has done this earlier too, it always returned empty handed.

“Both Kejriwal and Sisodia’s offices were raided, Shunglu Committee examined 400 files, not a single paper worth of allegation could be substantiated,” he said.

Hitting back at BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who earlier in the day had termed the Delhi government as “Bewdi (drunkard) sarkar”, Singh said that Thakur must come clean on why the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, earns 21.8 per cent revenue from liquor, while MP ans Karnataka governments earn 19.9 per cent and 20.6 per cent of their revenues from liquor. “Due to Covid, there was a mere 1.5 per cent reduction worth Rs 144 crore in the licence fees worth Rs 9,500 crore, the BJP thinks it can fool people by calling this corruption."

"BJP ruled MCD gave a 10 per cent reduction worth Rs 85 crore in a Rs 785 crore toll tax tender, but they say that’s not corruption. Licence fee worth Rs 30 crore was returned following due procedure because the company didn’t get the tender; how can the BJP call this corruption?” said Singh. “CBI could not find the crores of rupees and gold they were claiming to have been gobbled. Secondly, every detail about the Excise Policy was given to clear the misinformation regarding corruption,” Singh said.

BJP: Blacklisted firms given liquor licence

The BJP hit back at the AAP over the alleged corruption in the excise policy. West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said that deputy CM and excise minister Manish Sisodia favoured a few under the policy. “Those running pubs in Delhi illegally have got benefit worth crores of rupees. Even those companies which were black listed were given liquor license by overlooking the rules and regulations,” said Verma.

Ramvir Singh Bhiduri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly also issued a statement against Sisodia terming the entire policy “illegal”. “Delhi Cabinet approved the new excise policy on November 5, 2021. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presided over this cabinet meeting. It was said in the excise policy that liquor shops can be opened anywhere in Delhi. Even permission was given to open liquor shops in non-conforming and residential areas too. The Delhi cabinet had no right to provide such approvals as liquor shops cannot be opened in non-conforming areas as the Master Plan-2021 does not allow it,” he said.

Congress seeks Sisodia’s resignation

Delhi Congress workers gheraod the AAP office at Rouse Avenue on Saturday seeking Sisodia ‘s resignation for his role in the alleged liquor scam. “We demand that a commission to probe the entire policy be set up to probe where the money went,” said senior party leader Sandeep Dikshit. Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary asked that if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that no corruption had taken place, then why did his government quickly withdrew the liquor policy after the LG ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the scam?

“There should be an impartial probe in the matter by the CBI to nail those who siphoned off crores of rupees,” he said. The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia. Delhi Congress wdemanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy “scam”, said Delhi Congress media department vice chairman Parvez Alam.

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that these CBI raids arethe Centre's attempt to stop the popularity of Delhi government's health and education models across the country and the globe. Singh said that BJP’s contention isn’t the excise policy, but they can’t digest that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has entered the fray of Gujarat after landslide victories in Delhi and Punjab. “If the BJP really cared about liquor trade then CBI would have conducted its biggest raid to bust the racket of spurious liquor worth 10,000 crore in Gujarat. People used to ask Modi vs who? Now PM Modi himself has jumped into the battle of Modi vs Kejriwal in 2024,” Singh said. The Centre has done this earlier too, it always returned empty handed. “Both Kejriwal and Sisodia’s offices were raided, Shunglu Committee examined 400 files, not a single paper worth of allegation could be substantiated,” he said. Hitting back at BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who earlier in the day had termed the Delhi government as “Bewdi (drunkard) sarkar”, Singh said that Thakur must come clean on why the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi, earns 21.8 per cent revenue from liquor, while MP ans Karnataka governments earn 19.9 per cent and 20.6 per cent of their revenues from liquor. “Due to Covid, there was a mere 1.5 per cent reduction worth Rs 144 crore in the licence fees worth Rs 9,500 crore, the BJP thinks it can fool people by calling this corruption." "BJP ruled MCD gave a 10 per cent reduction worth Rs 85 crore in a Rs 785 crore toll tax tender, but they say that’s not corruption. Licence fee worth Rs 30 crore was returned following due procedure because the company didn’t get the tender; how can the BJP call this corruption?” said Singh. “CBI could not find the crores of rupees and gold they were claiming to have been gobbled. Secondly, every detail about the Excise Policy was given to clear the misinformation regarding corruption,” Singh said. BJP: Blacklisted firms given liquor licence The BJP hit back at the AAP over the alleged corruption in the excise policy. West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma said that deputy CM and excise minister Manish Sisodia favoured a few under the policy. “Those running pubs in Delhi illegally have got benefit worth crores of rupees. Even those companies which were black listed were given liquor license by overlooking the rules and regulations,” said Verma. Ramvir Singh Bhiduri, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly also issued a statement against Sisodia terming the entire policy “illegal”. “Delhi Cabinet approved the new excise policy on November 5, 2021. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal presided over this cabinet meeting. It was said in the excise policy that liquor shops can be opened anywhere in Delhi. Even permission was given to open liquor shops in non-conforming and residential areas too. The Delhi cabinet had no right to provide such approvals as liquor shops cannot be opened in non-conforming areas as the Master Plan-2021 does not allow it,” he said. Congress seeks Sisodia’s resignation Delhi Congress workers gheraod the AAP office at Rouse Avenue on Saturday seeking Sisodia ‘s resignation for his role in the alleged liquor scam. “We demand that a commission to probe the entire policy be set up to probe where the money went,” said senior party leader Sandeep Dikshit. Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary asked that if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that no corruption had taken place, then why did his government quickly withdrew the liquor policy after the LG ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the scam? “There should be an impartial probe in the matter by the CBI to nail those who siphoned off crores of rupees,” he said. The protesters marched from the Delhi Congress office at DDU Marg towards AAP headquarters raising slogans against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia. Delhi Congress wdemanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy “scam”, said Delhi Congress media department vice chairman Parvez Alam.