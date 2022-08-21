Home The Sunday Standard

Committee formed to probe Chennai smart city projects submits report

After the floods in Chennai in November last, questions were raised on the effectiveness of smart city projects undertaken in the city. 

CHENNA: The single-member committee of retired IAS officer PWC Davidar, which was formed five months ago to investigate the alleged irregularities in the implementation of projects under Smart Cities Mission during the AIADMK regime, submitted its report to the state government on Saturday.

After the floods in Chennai in November last, questions were raised on the effectiveness of smart city projects undertaken in the city.  T Nagar, which was developed under the mission using several hundred crores of rupees, was also severely flooded during the last monsoon.

After inspecting rain-affected areas, Chief Minister MK Stalin had then trained guns at former municipal administration and water supply minister SP Velumani, saying that none knew what happened to the funds received under the mission.

According to sources, the report has a comprehensive analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of the various projects implemented under Smart Cities Mission in 11 districts. The report also talks about the flaws in the implementation of projects and assesses if all the guidelines, including those for tender process, had been followed.

Health minister Ma Subramanian, speaking on the sidelines of the Chennai Day celebrations, said the CM would examine the report and take appropriate action, if any irregularities were found.The committee was formed on March 2 after an announcement made by the CM in the Assembly in February. It was given three months to submit a report.

In Tamil Nadu, 11 cities had been approved for Smart Cities Mission — Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tiruchy, and Erode.

The committee conducted inquiries with smart city officials in all these districts to prepare the report. It will also make suggestions for implementing such missions/schemes.

