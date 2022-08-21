Condom wrapper used to bandage head wound at MP health centre

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: In a shocking case of negligence, a woman’s head wound was dressed with a condom wrapper at a government health centre in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh.The incident came to light when doctors at Morena District Hospital began changing the dressing of the woman’s head injury on Friday. They found that a condom wrapper had earlier been used to dress the same wound.

Further probe revealed that two days back, staff at the Porsa Community Health Centre in the same district had tied a condom wrapper along with cotton on the woman’s head, as temporary bandage, to stop bleeding. Owing to the severity of the wound, the woman, identified as Reshma Bai, was referred to the Morena District Hospital on Friday. That’s where the doctors on Friday found the temporary bandage.

“The matter was brought to my notice by journalists, who have also shared with me a video. The woman with a head wound came from Dharamgarh at the Porsa PHC on Wednesday night. After examining the injury, the emergency duty doctor Dr Dharmendra Rajput instructed the ward boy to administer some cardboard-like hard material over the cotton pad to temporarily bandage the wound to stop the bleeding. The ward boy erroneously used a condom packet for the purpose,” the district chief medical and health officer said.

Health department officials in Morena added that the concerned ward boy has been attached to another health facility and a show cause notice has been issued to him.

Meanwhile, in adjoining Bhind district, three journalists, who recently reported the story of an old man being taken by his son on a handcart to hospital after the family allegedly failed to get an ambulance despite a phone call, have been booked for reporting a “false” story.

