Congress may get non-Gandhi president

The decision taken by Rahul and Sonia has sent party managers into a tizzy. Though efforts are on to persuade Rahul to lead the party, insiders say he 'does not appear in a mood to relent'.

Published: 21st August 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi at a ceremony to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his 78th birth anniversary in New Delhi on Saturday.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

NEW DELHI:  The Congress may have a non-Gandhi party president in nearly three decades after Sitaram Kesri was unceremoniously removed from office. Sources said Rahul Gandhi refused to return as Congress president. Sonia Gandhi, who has been the party’s interim chief, has also expressed her desire not to continue in the post citing health reasons.

The decision taken by Rahul and Sonia has sent party managers into a tizzy. Though efforts are on to persuade Rahul to lead the party, insiders say he “does not appear in a mood to relent”.When Rahul had quit the party post taking responsibility for the Congress defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the CWC had unanimously rejected his resignation. But he had refused to continue and said that it was not necessary that the party president should be from the Gandhi family.

Party leaders have started discussing options. Names of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party general secretary Mukul Wasnik, former Speaker of Lok Sabha Meira Kumar, former finance minister P Chidambaram, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge are doing the rounds.
The GenNext is, too, hopeful. However, desertion by leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Deb, RPN Singh, Kuldeep Bishnoi, Ashok Tanwar, Ashok Chowdhary has made party managers wary of betting on young leaders.

The G-23 may also throw its hat in the ring by fielding candidates for the post. The next party president will have to be an elected one as the process for the election is scheduled to begin on Sunday. The process will conclude with the election of the new president on September 20, 2022.

A CWC meeting will be called next week where the chairman of the central election committee, Madhusudan Mistry, will present the fresh set of electoral rolls for the election of new party president and the members of the party’s highest decision-making body.

The process of preparation of electoral rolls began last year. The Congress president is elected by about 14,000 PCC delegates who are representatives of the block Congress. The CWC members will be elected by AICC members, numbering about 1,500.

