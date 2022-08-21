Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi deputy CM attends start-up summit

This will also help in boosting the country’s economic growth.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

NEW DELHI: “In a country where nearly 40 crore people are either unemployed or belong to the category of people who earn only half a dollar per day. In such a country, I see many opportunities for development because of young entrepreneurs,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia while addressing the Start-Up Summit 2022 on Saturday.

He added that events like Startup Summit 2022 are providing an opportunity for the youth to network and flourish.

While interacting with the entrepreneurs from all over the country at the summit Manish Sisodia said, “Whatever problems governments may face, making India No.1 in the world should be their priority.

The Kejriwal government firmly believes in this. My heart lies in entrepreneurship, and I think that this is what I have been made to do. Interaction with entrepreneurs always inspires me to work harder for the nation to make it No. 1 in the world.”

He further added that the work today’s startups and entrepreneurs are doing in the country is the solution to rising unemployment in the country and the solution to boost the country’s economic growth.

Entrepreneurs are the ones who will lead the nation towards being a superpower in the world. Shri Sisodia said, “The country cannot be made No.1 by the ministers or the deputy CM. Neither Prime Minister can make the country No. 1 in the world nor the Chief Minister. It’s the power of innovation, startups and passion of entrepreneurs that can lead the nation towards prosperity. Government and ministers can only be the facilitators.”

