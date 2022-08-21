Don’t buy car or let supporters touch feet: Tejashwi fiat to RJD ministers

Ramashankar By

PATNA: Never purchase a car for yourself in the name of the department; also don’t let party workers, supporters and well-wishers, especially older than you, touch your feet, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav told his party ministers on Saturday.

The Bihar deputy chief minister, who is trying to change the image of the RJD, has issued six directives to the new ministers from his party. RJD ministers sans flamboyance and arrogance may “set an example for their counterparts across the country” if they strictly follow Tejashwi’s directives. Tejashwi also directed his party ministers to encourage the tradition of salutation like “Namaste” and “aadab” with folded hands.

In another directive, all the ministers have been told to have gentle and courteous behavior towards each other and the conversation between them should be positive. The ministers have to interact with people with simplicity as they will be required to help the poor and needy, from all castes or religions on a priority basis.

Another directive is that instead of flowers bouquets as gifts, the ministers should be encouraged to exchange books and pens. The ministers are also asked to promote the culture of honesty, transparency, promptness, and prompt implementation under the leadership of the chief minister in all departmental works.

The development works done by the Bihar government and its subordinate departments should be continuously promoted on social media so that the people can get positive information about every initiative, the directive read.

Tejashwi’s directives to his party ministers have come at a time when RJD ministers are courting controversy for wrong reasons. While a warrant of arrest is pending against an RJD minister Kartikeya Singh, former deputy chief minister and BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi reminded people how another RJD minister Prof Chandrashekhar was arrested with 10 cartridges at Delhi airport and a case was registered against him.

BJP has stepped its attack on Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar for forming a government with RJD, claiming that it would pave the way for the return of ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state. Tejashwi tried hard to shed the old tag of Jungle Raj in the last assembly election, and instead focused on economic empowerment of people by promising 10 lakh jobs.

