Giving ‘power’, in more ways than one

Harpreet Bajwa By

PUNJAB: More than a decade ago, villagers living around the 1400 MW power plant in Punjab’s Nabha had protested against the acquisition of 1,078 acres of land by the state government, demanding higher compensation and livelihood opportunities. Nabha Power Ltd promised to hire more local people and enable them to stand on their feet.

Today, the lives of people in many villages in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts around the thermal power plant near Rajpura have changed for the better. Improvements in education, skill development and infrastructure have made them financially independent.

“We are running various skill development centres that have enabled the local youth to learn vocational skills. Besides enhancing the youths’ employability, the company has produced meaningful results in the field of social and environmental causes,” says a senior official of the Nabha Power Plant Ltd. “Initiatives in education and healthcare have helped improve the infrastructure in government schools and local dispensaries,” he said.

“The company has allocated funds to update the rural facilities, roads and community sheds. The work to rejuvenate village ponds has drawn praise as these are now a perennial source of irrigation. The ponds have promoted fish farming and provided a cleaner environment to the villagers,’’ he added.“The renovation of our village pond has facilitated irrigation. The gram panchayat also earns money from the fish farming,’’ says Jeet Singh of Ugani Sahib village.

“Our village did not have a community centre. The community shed erected has come as a big help for not just the residents of the Jansui but it is also used by people living in adjoining five villages who come here to hold their community functions,’’ says Harneet Singh of Jansui village.

“After I lost my husband who was a daily wager five years back, I did not have a place to live. A shed made of wood was all that I had. When the sarpanch told me that concrete houses were being constructed for economically weaker sections and that I was one of the beneficiaries, it came as a big relief,’’ says Sunita Devi of Sural Kalan village.

The plant has taken under its wings skill development centres. The plant authorities have engaged teachers in government schools to teach rural children subjects such as maths and English. The Ugani Sahib village with 120 houses and a population of 619 is setting an example for other panchayats. The Seechewal pond renovation model is one such achievement. “The effluent coming out of the acre-wide pond was a nuisance for the community. It affected the fish most due to pollution caused by the mixing of dirty water in the fishpond,” says Kaur. “I met key persons, including Nabha power officials and other stakeholders who together resolved to adopt the Seechewal pond renovation technology,’’ Gurpreet Kaur, the village sarpanch, says.

It took around eight months for the pond to be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. We have given the adjacent fish pond on lease to a fellow villager and he pays the panchayat Rs 1.10 lakh per year and gets about fifty quintals of fish.

Work on another pond has started in a nearby village Saleempur and renovation of a school building in Ugani Sahib village has enthused village children. Nine vocational training centres for women have also come up in various villages in which six-month training is given to more than 400 women annually.

“The sewing machine is my symbol of self-reliance,’’ says Manpreet Kaur of Rangian village. Similarly, Sukhjeet Kaur of Dhumma village says many people from Patiala and Chandigarh have contacted her to design their clothes.

PUNJAB: More than a decade ago, villagers living around the 1400 MW power plant in Punjab’s Nabha had protested against the acquisition of 1,078 acres of land by the state government, demanding higher compensation and livelihood opportunities. Nabha Power Ltd promised to hire more local people and enable them to stand on their feet. Today, the lives of people in many villages in Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib districts around the thermal power plant near Rajpura have changed for the better. Improvements in education, skill development and infrastructure have made them financially independent. “We are running various skill development centres that have enabled the local youth to learn vocational skills. Besides enhancing the youths’ employability, the company has produced meaningful results in the field of social and environmental causes,” says a senior official of the Nabha Power Plant Ltd. “Initiatives in education and healthcare have helped improve the infrastructure in government schools and local dispensaries,” he said. “The company has allocated funds to update the rural facilities, roads and community sheds. The work to rejuvenate village ponds has drawn praise as these are now a perennial source of irrigation. The ponds have promoted fish farming and provided a cleaner environment to the villagers,’’ he added.“The renovation of our village pond has facilitated irrigation. The gram panchayat also earns money from the fish farming,’’ says Jeet Singh of Ugani Sahib village. “Our village did not have a community centre. The community shed erected has come as a big help for not just the residents of the Jansui but it is also used by people living in adjoining five villages who come here to hold their community functions,’’ says Harneet Singh of Jansui village. “After I lost my husband who was a daily wager five years back, I did not have a place to live. A shed made of wood was all that I had. When the sarpanch told me that concrete houses were being constructed for economically weaker sections and that I was one of the beneficiaries, it came as a big relief,’’ says Sunita Devi of Sural Kalan village. The plant has taken under its wings skill development centres. The plant authorities have engaged teachers in government schools to teach rural children subjects such as maths and English. The Ugani Sahib village with 120 houses and a population of 619 is setting an example for other panchayats. The Seechewal pond renovation model is one such achievement. “The effluent coming out of the acre-wide pond was a nuisance for the community. It affected the fish most due to pollution caused by the mixing of dirty water in the fishpond,” says Kaur. “I met key persons, including Nabha power officials and other stakeholders who together resolved to adopt the Seechewal pond renovation technology,’’ Gurpreet Kaur, the village sarpanch, says. It took around eight months for the pond to be rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 20 lakh. We have given the adjacent fish pond on lease to a fellow villager and he pays the panchayat Rs 1.10 lakh per year and gets about fifty quintals of fish. Work on another pond has started in a nearby village Saleempur and renovation of a school building in Ugani Sahib village has enthused village children. Nine vocational training centres for women have also come up in various villages in which six-month training is given to more than 400 women annually. “The sewing machine is my symbol of self-reliance,’’ says Manpreet Kaur of Rangian village. Similarly, Sukhjeet Kaur of Dhumma village says many people from Patiala and Chandigarh have contacted her to design their clothes.