Power subsidy in Delhi likely be just a missed call away

NEW DELHI: Delhites will soon be able to give a missed call to register for power subsidy as the Delhi Government is set to issue a phone number to allow residents to opt for the power subsidy at ease. The deputy Chief minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the power portfolio, chaired a key meeting with senior officials of the power department, DISCOMs and other departments concerned on Saturday.

Manish Sisodia said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government always strive to ensure that its services reach every citizen in Delhi. We have decided to simplify the procedure for opting for power subsidy.” We will soon release a phone number where consumers can drop a missed call or whatsapp to register their choice for the power subsidy, he added.

Delhiites will also have the convenience of opting in through a QR code on the bill or by visiting the DISCOM centres, besides filling a form attached to the bill.” It is noteworthy that at least 47,11,176 families are taking benefit of the power subsidy at present.

All consumers will be given a choice to opt out from the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1 onwards. The agenda of the meeting was to simplify the process of opting in and opting out of the power subsidy offered by the Kejriwal government.

The Deputy CM instructed the officials to make the process simpler for the consumers so that every citizen could easily register with the department instead of engaging in a long process.

Consumers will be able to drop a missed call on this phone number or send a whatsapp on it to register. Simultaneously, it was also concurred that all bills will carry QR codes from now onwards which the consumers can scan to register.

The consumers will also have a walk-in option wherein they will be able to go to the DISCOM centre and register their choice for the subsidy. Back in May, the CM had announced that Delhiites will continue getting free electricity. He had further informed that from now on, those consumers who wish to opt out from the subsidy can do so from October 1.

