Saurabh Bhardwaj lashes out at central government for ‘targeting’ AAP, Sisodia

NEW DELHI: Lashing out at the central government, AAP Chief spokesperson and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence was a total failure and the CBI returned empty handed.

Bhardwaj said, “BJP and Modi government forced the CBI into raiding 31 locations but failed to state if they even found anything at Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s house. Entire exercise was a huge clean chit from the Modi Government to the Kejriwal Government. Despite deploying 900 officers on the raids, CBI came back with a zero. PM Modi has identified his primary target in CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

CBI is under extreme pressure from the Centre. The officers have been threatened of suspension if they fail to frame the AAP.

The public has now accepted that in the coming times, CM Kejriwal and PM Modi will be locked in a countrywide battle.” Bhardwaj also talked about the remarks made by BJP leader Anurag Thakur. He termed Thakur’s presser regarding Dy CM Manish Sisodia as an utter failure with a lack of homework.

“The BJP called a press conference today. I had genuinely expected the BJP to bring some huge revelation or allegation through this gimmick. Just by a single glimpse of the presser, one can gauge how rattled the BJP is today,” he added.

L-G ORDERS TRANSFER OF 12 IAS OFFICERS

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena ordered the immediate transfer of 12 IAS officers on Friday, a move that came hours after the CBI raided deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s official residence and listed him as the major accused along with 14 others in the ongoing excise policy probe.

As per the transfer posting order issued by the services department, the 12 officers include --- Udit Prakash Rai, Vijendra Singh Rawat, Jitendra Narain, Anil Kumar Singh, Vivek Pandey, Shurbir Singh, Garima Gupta, Ashish Madhaorao More, Krishan Kumar, Kalyan Sahay Meena and Sonal Swaroop, Hemant Kumar.

On July 15, L-G had ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle, which included around 200 officers as well.

