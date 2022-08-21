Home The Sunday Standard

Saurabh Bhardwaj lashes out at central government for ‘targeting’ AAP, Sisodia

Entire exercise was a huge clean chit from the Modi Government to the Kejriwal Government.

Published: 21st August 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Saurabh Bhardwaj (File photo| PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Lashing  out at the central government, AAP Chief spokesperson and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid at the deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence was a total failure and the CBI returned empty handed.

Bhardwaj said, “BJP and Modi government forced the CBI into raiding 31 locations but failed to state if they even found anything at Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s house. Entire exercise was a huge clean chit from the Modi Government to the Kejriwal Government. Despite deploying 900 officers on the raids, CBI came back with a zero. PM Modi has identified his primary target in CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

CBI is under extreme pressure from the Centre. The officers have been threatened of suspension if they fail to frame the AAP.

The public has now accepted that in the coming times, CM Kejriwal and PM Modi will be locked in a countrywide battle.” Bhardwaj also talked about the remarks made by BJP leader Anurag Thakur. He termed Thakur’s presser regarding Dy CM Manish Sisodia as an utter failure with a lack of homework.

“The BJP called a press conference today. I had genuinely expected the BJP to bring some huge revelation or allegation through this gimmick. Just by a single glimpse of the presser, one can gauge how rattled the BJP is today,” he added.

L-G ORDERS TRANSFER OF 12 IAS OFFICERS

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena ordered the immediate transfer of 12 IAS officers on Friday, a move that came hours after the CBI raided deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s official residence and listed him as the major accused along with 14 others in the ongoing excise policy probe.

As per the transfer posting order issued by the services department, the 12 officers include --- Udit Prakash Rai, Vijendra Singh Rawat, Jitendra Narain, Anil Kumar Singh, Vivek Pandey, Shurbir Singh, Garima Gupta, Ashish Madhaorao More, Krishan Kumar, Kalyan Sahay Meena and Sonal Swaroop, Hemant Kumar.

On July 15, L-G had ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle, which included around 200 officers as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saurabh Bhardwaj CBI Manish Sisodia Raid Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp