Tenant kills landlord, takes selfie with body

NEW DELHI: A tenant allegedly killed his landlord following an argument, clicked a selfie with his body and escaped with belongings of the deceased in Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Pankaj Kumar Sahni from Bihar. Sahni travelled in metro and boarded a train for Rohtak in Haryana from New Delhi to avoid being arrested.

He was eventually traced to Mangolpuri Industrial area and arrested .On August 10, police received a call at 6.41 am regarding the incident. They found a person bleeding from his head and lying unconscious.

According to Jagdish, his father introduced him to Sahni four days ago as an orphan and expressed the desire that the second floor be rented out to him. They allowed Sahni to stay at their house, police said. On August 9, Sahni returned to the house in an inebriated state.

An argument also broke out between him and Suresh. In the early hours of August 10, Sahni called Jagdish to let him know that he had left their home about 11 pm because Suresh had used indecent language against him, which he could not stand. Then Sahni started laughing, the police said. Sahni disclosed that he is a liquor addict and his wife also left him.

