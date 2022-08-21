Home The Sunday Standard

TMC leader denied bail, sent to 4-day CBI custody

An Asansol court on Saturday rejected arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea which was submitted citing his health condition.

Published: 21st August 2022 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2022 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

TMC's Anubrata Mondal

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal being arrested in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)

KOLKATA: An Asansol court on Saturday rejected arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea which was submitted citing his health condition.

The magistrate remanded Mondal, who was arrested in a cattle smuggling case, to CBI’s custody for four more days after the central agency’s lawyer opposed the bail plea saying the accused is an influential person and he may tamper with evidence if granted bail. Mondal was produced in the court after his 14-day CBI custody ended.

The magistrate asked his lawyer why didn’t he turn up at the CBI’s office on several occasions when he visited Kolkata frequently. The lawyer of the accused said Mondal visited Kolkata for his health issues and he was advised bed rest.

Asked about the several properties found registered in his relatives’ names, Mondal expressed ignorance. "I don’t know. I have no benami property," he said. When the CBI said in the court that the politician was not cooperating, Mondal refuted the allegation. Asked whether he was cooperating with the agency, Mondal replied, "Hundred times.’"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anubrata Mondal CBI’s custody Asansol court
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp