TMC leader denied bail, sent to 4-day CBI custody

KOLKATA: An Asansol court on Saturday rejected arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s bail plea which was submitted citing his health condition.

The magistrate remanded Mondal, who was arrested in a cattle smuggling case, to CBI’s custody for four more days after the central agency’s lawyer opposed the bail plea saying the accused is an influential person and he may tamper with evidence if granted bail. Mondal was produced in the court after his 14-day CBI custody ended.

The magistrate asked his lawyer why didn’t he turn up at the CBI’s office on several occasions when he visited Kolkata frequently. The lawyer of the accused said Mondal visited Kolkata for his health issues and he was advised bed rest.

Asked about the several properties found registered in his relatives’ names, Mondal expressed ignorance. "I don’t know. I have no benami property," he said. When the CBI said in the court that the politician was not cooperating, Mondal refuted the allegation. Asked whether he was cooperating with the agency, Mondal replied, "Hundred times.’"

