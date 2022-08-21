UP school teacher held for beating up student

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: The school teacher of Shravasti, accused of beating up a class-3 student who later died in the hospital after battling for life for eight days, was arrested on late Friday night.The student was allegedly beaten up by the teacher over non-payment of Rs 250 as fee.

The student’s family had lodged an FIR against the teacher at Sirsiya police station on Thursday. Police officials confirmed the arrest of the teacher identified as Anupam Pathak, a resident of Bangai village. They said the teacher was arrested from his house.

The last rites of the deceased were performed on Friday. Sources say initial police inquiry showed that the teacher thrashed the boy after he along with his friend assaulted another student. Shravasti SP, AK Maurya, said the boy attended classes till two days after the alleged beating up.

The post-mortem report did not mention any injury on the boy’s body. The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, police said.

