Sonali Phogat death case: Goa police arrest drug peddler, Curlies restaurant owner

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

MUMBAI: The Goa police on Saturday arrested a restaurant owner, Edwin Nunes, who allegedly provided drugs to the two persons held for the murder of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat in Goa. A drug peddler, identified by cops as Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was also held in the case.

Nunes owns Curlies restaurant, where Phogat had partied with the two accused Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh late at night on August 22 before she was found dead. Sagwan and Singh had already been arrested for allegedly spiking her drink with a chemical and forcefully making her consume it. Sagwan and Singh were on Saturday remanded to 10-day police custody.

Singh is believed to have procured the drug Methamphetamine from the peddler. The police also found the drug in the toilet. Nunes and Gaonkar have been booked under the NDPS act.

