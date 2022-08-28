As China threat remains, Army heightens LAC focus

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: In order to strengthen its defence on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the Indian Army is not only focusing on building better infrastructure, but also procuring equipment needed to be deployed in the high-altitude terrain. Defence sources confirmed that there is a focused review of the infrastructure and capacity-building all along the northern borders.

The Army’s focus on LAC and Eastern Ladakh can be understood from the fact that Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande chose Ladakh as the first location to visit after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff on April 30. His visit to Ladakh came days after he questioned the Chinese’ intention which has been to keep “alive” the overall boundary question with India. Again, on June 10, Gen. Pande went on a three-day forward area visit to the LAC along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He has also been “reviewing the ongoing infrastructure projects.

India and China are involved in a protracted stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, which began in May 2020. Although disengagement of troops from some areas has taken place, it still persists at Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok.

Consequent to the massive force and infrastructure build-up by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), India is raising the weapon profile by adding modern systems and is also working on the faster mobility of the troops. As reported earlier, the prognosis of the situation which remains at LAC is that, “this increased threat on the Northern Borders is likely to remain a threat in the foreseeable future too”.

NEW DELHI: In order to strengthen its defence on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, the Indian Army is not only focusing on building better infrastructure, but also procuring equipment needed to be deployed in the high-altitude terrain. Defence sources confirmed that there is a focused review of the infrastructure and capacity-building all along the northern borders. The Army’s focus on LAC and Eastern Ladakh can be understood from the fact that Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande chose Ladakh as the first location to visit after taking over as the Chief of Army Staff on April 30. His visit to Ladakh came days after he questioned the Chinese’ intention which has been to keep “alive” the overall boundary question with India. Again, on June 10, Gen. Pande went on a three-day forward area visit to the LAC along Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He has also been “reviewing the ongoing infrastructure projects. India and China are involved in a protracted stand-off in Eastern Ladakh, which began in May 2020. Although disengagement of troops from some areas has taken place, it still persists at Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok. Consequent to the massive force and infrastructure build-up by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA), India is raising the weapon profile by adding modern systems and is also working on the faster mobility of the troops. As reported earlier, the prognosis of the situation which remains at LAC is that, “this increased threat on the Northern Borders is likely to remain a threat in the foreseeable future too”.