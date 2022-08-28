BJP holds mock Assembly session, slams AAP govt

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: A day after being escorted out from the special session of the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLAs held a mock house sitting on Saturday and slammed the AAP government over the alleged excise policy scam. The mock Assembly session was held at the Ambedkar International Centre during which BJP members wore masks to impersonate Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia and other ruling party MLAs. The eight BJP MLAs were marshalled out for the entire day over an alleged video recording of the special session on Friday.

Amid the sloganeering during the one-day special session, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla marshalled out the eight BJP MLAs for the day over an alleged video recording charge levelled by an AAP MLA on the chief whip of the opposition Ajay Mahawar. During the mock session, the MLAs took turns to ask questions and slam the Kejriwal government over the alleged scam, which they could not do in the House on Friday. They asked why Kejriwal's government withdrew its excise policy after a CBI probe was recommended by the LG Vinai Kumar Saxena.

BJP workers stage a protest demanding resignation of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

over the alleged scam in excise policy, at Chandni Chowk on Saturday. (Photo | Arjun Chugh, EPS)

“The Kejriwal government did not open a single school or hospital in entire East Delhi but dotted it with liquor stores everywhere,” said Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitendra Mahajan. Opposition Chief Whip Ajay Mahawar said Sisodia had claimed that the new excise policy 2021-22 will earn `9,500 crores but it failed to match even `6,000 crores it had earned under the old regime. “Kejriwal who took his MLAs to Rajghat which is Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial saying he followed in his footsteps yet he is turning Delhi into liquor city,” Mahawar said.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri who along with his party colleagues had tried to raise the issue of irregularities in the excise policy during the special session on Friday before being marshalled out, said revenue of the government dipped under the new excise policy. “This is their policy in which they were going to open five schools to teach youngsters and women about drinking liquor, even though AAP government has failed to open even a single college in its eight-year rule in Delhi,” Bidhuri charged. The one-day special session has been extended and the House will reconvene on Monday in which the Arvind Kejriwal government will seek a trust vote.

In an all-out attack on the BJP during the special session, Kejriwal had defended the Excise Policy and accused the BJP of trying to “poach” AAP MLAs by offering them `20 crore each. Kejriwal on Friday called the BJP a “serial killer of state governments” and said he wanted to face a trust vote on August 29 to prove that no MLA of his Aam Aadmi Party defected and the saffron party’s “Operation Lotus” turned out “operation keechad”, or mud-slinging, in the capital.

