Guwahati Diary: The Hornet's nest

‘Mohalla clinics can’t be a healthcare model’

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made light of the Aam Aadmi Party’s healthcare initiatives in Delhi. He said the Arvind Kejriwal government’s mohalla clinics cannot be a model of healthcare in the country. “People should come to Assam and see how we are promoting a medical college in every district,” the CM said. The Assam government envisages a medical college in each of the state’s 35 districts. The state has seven medical colleges while more are in the pipeline. There are, however, allegations that the new medical colleges lack facilities and doctors. Moreover, the state recently raised the retirement age of government doctors from 65 to 70 years.

After Atal Udyan, city gets Amrit Udyan

In the year of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Assam has got an “Amrit Udyan”, built in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 14.81 crore. It straddles 14 bighas of land. Executed by M/s Nirman, the project was completed in just a year. The land was procured for Rs 25 crore. A striking feature of the park is the life-sized statues of eight tribal leaders who had fought valiantly in the freedom movement. Besides, the park boasts of a multi-utility building which houses a restaurant, a meditation deck, and a roller-skating ring among others. The park has separate parking facilities for two and three-wheelers. Last year, the government opened the Atal Udyan in the city.

Stalemate continues over lessons in English

The Assam government has stirred a hornet’s nest by deciding that mathematics and science will be taught in English medium from class III in all state-run vernacular medium schools starting next academic session. The decision not only triggered outrage among opposition parties, students’ organisations, literary bodies etc, it has also divided the ruling BJP. The government’s justification is that the move will help students grasp English better and help them in higher education. However, critics, including the All Assam Students’ Union, said the government’s decision would destroy the state’s non-English medium schools.

