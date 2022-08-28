Home The Sunday Standard

India can help US check China: US Navy chief

The US looks at India as a crucial partner to counter China’s expansionist ambitions, according to America’s highest-ranking Navy officer.

Admiral Mike Gilday. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI: The US looks at India as a crucial partner to counter China’s expansionist ambitions, according to America’s highest-ranking Navy officer. Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday said that precisely for this reason, he has spent more time in India than any other country, referring to his five-day visit to India last October.

“The Indian Ocean battlespace is becoming increasingly more important for us,” Gilday said, adding, “The fact that India and China currently have a bit of a skirmish along their border... is strategically important.” He was speaking at an in-person seminar hosted by the Heritage Foundation in Washington. ens

