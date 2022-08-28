Karam Dam probe: 8 government officials suspended in Madhya Pradesh for various lapses

Express News Service By

BHOPAL: Heads have finally started to roll in connection with lapses that led to the August 11-12 breach in the under-construction Karam Dam in the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. A fortnight after the breach in the ` 304 crore Karam Dam, the state government suspended on Friday evening as many as eight officers of the water resources department, among them seven engineers and one SDO for various lapses.

The eight suspended government staff, included one chief engineer, a superintendent engineer, an executive engineer, four sub engineers and an SDO. The action was initiated by the water resources department against the eight MP government staffers, based on the findings of the preliminary report of a probe panel constituted by the state government to investigate the sudden breach in the Dam whose construction started four years back. The probe panel had found various lapses and gross dereliction of duty by the officials.

