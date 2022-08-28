Mahila Thana: Women in Khaki happy to walk an extra mile to help domestic abuse survivors

Anuraag Singh By

MADHYA PRADESH: They were once staring at a bleak future, not just of themselves but of their kids too. But now several women in Indore are leading a life of dignity and hope, thanks to the help of the women in khaki. Putting behind the painful past of rocky marriage, family harassment and domestic violence, more than 20 women are on a mission to achieve self-dependency in the country's cleanest city.

Archana Bhorasi, a 32-year-old Class 8 dropout, had nowhere to go when she and her family were forced to leave home after her husband lost one eye in an accident.

“We had become a burden for our relatives as my husband could no longer contribute to the joint family’s income,” says Archana, who now works as a caretaker at She Kunj, a women’s facility launched by the government as part of the Smart City project. Left with few options, and shattered by the torture meted out to her and her three sons, Archana approached the Mahila Thana. The police personnel helped her get the job at She Kunj, which provides special and necessary facilities to women, including changing rooms, baby feeding rooms and toilets, all under one roof, in Palasia.

Women make utility items to earn a living in Indore;

Bharti Verma (right top) and Archana Bhorasi (right bottom)

have found new sources of income. (Photo | Express)

“I’m earning `10,000 per month. The job has made me self-dependent, and also made members of our joint family accept us again in the same ancestral house in Badi Gwaltoli area,” adds Archana.

Like her, many other women have got employment in various fields, from petrol pumps to restaurants and shopping malls, with help from Maa Ahilya Swavlamban Desk. The initiative was started by Mahila Thana, Indore, in December 2020. It helps needy women, most of whom are school dropouts or intermediate passes, get a financial foothold in the city.

Among the beneficiaries is Bhawna (name changed on request), 23, the manager of a restaurant run by an all-women team. The mother of four-year-old leaves for work with her head held high every day, leaving her son in the care of her mother. Not too long ago, she couldn’t have imagined having much to be happy about in her life, trapped as she was in an abusive marriage.

“Though I’m earning about `10,000 monthly, this job has made me feel strong as an independent single mother,” she says. “I am now going to pursue B.Com, which I couldn’t do earlier due to marital problems. After that I’m confident of getting a better job,” she adds.

Another woman working as a caretaker at She Kunj in Vijay Nagar is 42-year-old Bharti Verma, who got married in 2004 to a vehicle painter. The relationship soon turned turbulent due to his alcoholism. Her four daughters and only son had to drop out of school.

“I could tolerate sleeping hungry, but could not see my kids remain hungry and out of school,” she recalls. Intervention from Mahila Thana mended the marriage through counselling, and also got her work at She Kunj.

“The job came as a boon for me in 2021. My 17-year-old daughter has gained admission in B.Com, while the younger kids are back at school,” Bharti says. According to Mahila Thana in-charge Jyoti Sharma, who started the Maa Ahilya Swavlamban Desk, particularly for victims of domestic violence, 23 women have so far been provided jobs at various private and semi-government entities.

“Five more women are in the process of getting jobs. Through the help of donors and partner NGOs, we have also provided sewing machines to some other women, who are earning `5,000-8,000 monthly by stitching face masks, bags and other products,” says Sharma, adding that the initiative took off under the guidance of Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra and ADCP Manisha Pathak Soni.

“In association with the Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited – the public utility company that runs city buses – we are also providing these women the Chalo Card which allows them free ride on all city buses,” Sharma adds.

Manisha Pathak Soni, Additional DCP, Indore, says though the Mahila Thana has to protect women victims of crimes such as dowry harassment and domestic violence, the women cops are happy to walk an extra mile to help them become financially independent.

