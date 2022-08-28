NEET frisking row: Affected girls allowed to take re-exam

Express News Service By

KOLLAM: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct NEET again for the girl candidates who were allegedly forced to remove their innerwear before entering an exam centre in Kollam last month. Around 250 affected candidates are expected to re-appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) to be held at SN Public School, Kollam, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm on September 4.

The testing agency has issued admit cards to all girl candidates, who attended the exam at Mar Thoma College of Science and Technology at Ayur on July 17, for the re-exam. The NTA decided to conduct the exam again based on the report of the fact-finding committee appointed by the agency. For those who do not wish to take the re-exam, the result of the test held on July 17 will be considered. Many students and parents have welcomed the NTA’s decision.

“We have received communication from the NTA regarding the re-conduct of the entrance test. We are delighted with the development. It is a victory in our fight against such incidents. I am happy the police conducted a proper investigation into the matter. They were very cooperative with us,” said a parent. However, expressing resentment over the July 17 incident, the parent said: “The re-exam does not change the fact that our daughters were humiliated that day.”

Citing security reasons, the officials who oversaw the conduct of the exam allegedly forced many girl candidates to remove their innerwear before entering the exam hall. Later, the parent of one of the candidates lodged a complaint with Kottarakkara DySP G D Vijaykumar. The incident led to protests by various student organisations. Two cleaning staff members of the college, three staff members outsourced from the agency entrusted by NTA to conduct the exam and two college faculties were arrested over the incident.

