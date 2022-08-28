Pools of resources: Providing scientific training in fisheries to farmers of Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

JHARKHAND: In a remote village of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand lives Jaimuni Sinku. Her husband died a few years ago, leaving Jaimuni with seven children and his mother in their village, Kharipal. Her family lived off a paltry income from their ancestral land and traditional fish farming. Jaimuni then thought of ways to get out of poverty.

Some months back, officials of the rural department-sponsored Johar Project of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) came looking for people like Jaimuni. The Johar Project has been providing scientific training in fisheries to more than 18,500 farmers in 46 blocks of 13 districts in the state. It has raised villagers’ earnings to multiple times more than what they were getting through traditional ways of fish farming.

This way, Jaimuni sold fish worth Rs 2 lakh. “After I became a part of the producer group by paying Rs 1,100, they told us about the benefits of fish farming done in a scientific manner,” says Jaimuni. “I had an evergreen pond spread across 803 decimals of land lying disused. I was given an input cost Rs 24,700 per acre along with a lump sum for testing the parameters of the water body and pond improvement,” says Jaimuni.

Over 18,500 farmers in of 13 districts of Jharkhand are getting trained in fish and duck farming through Johar Project. (Photo | Express)

She now sells fish, duck, and eggs in the very first season while a small chunk is lying in her stocks.

Malin Hembrom Sal of Shiyaljora village in West Singhbhum district too describes how, after joining the producer group, she was provided help in cleaning and maintenance of the pond, besides seeds and market for her produce.

“I have been earning over Rs 50,000 per year,” says Malin.

The project has also done wonders for Phool Kumari of Bijulia village in Bokaro, enabling her to earn Rs 2,5,190 by investing Rs 5,400 in one season. “If fish farming is done along with duck farming, we don’t have to bother about worms in the water, as it makes good food for the duck,” says Phool Kumari.

Officials associated with Johar Project say if fish farming is done through scientific methods, it gives produce worth Rs 1 lakh out of a one-acre water body in one crop season. A maximum of three crops can be harvested in a year. Since most farmers are first-timers, they would be able to do it in an intensive way in future.

“To achieve the target, all potential water bodies like seasonal and perennial ponds and reservoirs were activated to enhance fish production. Improved fish culture techniques along with access to credit were introduced in over three crop cycles,” says Dr Arun Kumar Bose, project coordinator.

“After linking the farmers with the Johar Project, our focus shifted to their capacity building with a bit of handholding,” he said. Farmers also get a revolving fund; they keep the profit and return the principal amount to the producer group for the next season.

“The input cost is provided to them on the basis of area at the rate of Rs 24,700 per acre. They also get money to test the parameters of the water bodies. This is besides the pond improvement fund, which is not area dependent, given to each farmer for starting fish farming,” says the state project coordinator. Currently, there are 1,530 producer groups associated with more than 18,500 beneficiaries, he added.

AQUACULTURE MADE ACCESSIBLE

Officials associated with Johar Project in Jharkhand say if fish farming is done through scientific techniques, it gives produce worth Rs 1 lakh out of a one-acre water body in one crop season. A maximum of three crops can be harvested in a year.

JHARKHAND: In a remote village of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand lives Jaimuni Sinku. Her husband died a few years ago, leaving Jaimuni with seven children and his mother in their village, Kharipal. Her family lived off a paltry income from their ancestral land and traditional fish farming. Jaimuni then thought of ways to get out of poverty. Some months back, officials of the rural department-sponsored Johar Project of Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS) came looking for people like Jaimuni. The Johar Project has been providing scientific training in fisheries to more than 18,500 farmers in 46 blocks of 13 districts in the state. It has raised villagers’ earnings to multiple times more than what they were getting through traditional ways of fish farming. This way, Jaimuni sold fish worth Rs 2 lakh. “After I became a part of the producer group by paying Rs 1,100, they told us about the benefits of fish farming done in a scientific manner,” says Jaimuni. “I had an evergreen pond spread across 803 decimals of land lying disused. I was given an input cost Rs 24,700 per acre along with a lump sum for testing the parameters of the water body and pond improvement,” says Jaimuni. Over 18,500 farmers in of 13 districts of Jharkhand are getting trained in fish and duck farming through Johar Project. (Photo | Express) She now sells fish, duck, and eggs in the very first season while a small chunk is lying in her stocks. Malin Hembrom Sal of Shiyaljora village in West Singhbhum district too describes how, after joining the producer group, she was provided help in cleaning and maintenance of the pond, besides seeds and market for her produce. “I have been earning over Rs 50,000 per year,” says Malin. The project has also done wonders for Phool Kumari of Bijulia village in Bokaro, enabling her to earn Rs 2,5,190 by investing Rs 5,400 in one season. “If fish farming is done along with duck farming, we don’t have to bother about worms in the water, as it makes good food for the duck,” says Phool Kumari. Officials associated with Johar Project say if fish farming is done through scientific methods, it gives produce worth Rs 1 lakh out of a one-acre water body in one crop season. A maximum of three crops can be harvested in a year. Since most farmers are first-timers, they would be able to do it in an intensive way in future. “To achieve the target, all potential water bodies like seasonal and perennial ponds and reservoirs were activated to enhance fish production. Improved fish culture techniques along with access to credit were introduced in over three crop cycles,” says Dr Arun Kumar Bose, project coordinator. “After linking the farmers with the Johar Project, our focus shifted to their capacity building with a bit of handholding,” he said. Farmers also get a revolving fund; they keep the profit and return the principal amount to the producer group for the next season. “The input cost is provided to them on the basis of area at the rate of Rs 24,700 per acre. They also get money to test the parameters of the water bodies. This is besides the pond improvement fund, which is not area dependent, given to each farmer for starting fish farming,” says the state project coordinator. Currently, there are 1,530 producer groups associated with more than 18,500 beneficiaries, he added. AQUACULTURE MADE ACCESSIBLE Officials associated with Johar Project in Jharkhand say if fish farming is done through scientific techniques, it gives produce worth Rs 1 lakh out of a one-acre water body in one crop season. A maximum of three crops can be harvested in a year.