Retired SC judges now entitled to domestic help, chauffeur & secy

NEW DELHI: Life after retirement has become more comfortable for Supreme Court judges as the Centre further amended the Supreme Court Judges Rules, 1959. According to the latest changes, retired Chief Justices of India will get lifetime domestic help, chauffer and secretarial assistant, besides round-the-clock security at home and a personal guard for five years.

In the case of other retired SC judges, they will get lifetime domestic help, chauffer and secretarial assistants for a lifetime but the 24X7 security cover at home and the personal security guard will be available only for a period of three years from the date of retirement.

The rules were earlier amended on August 23 to offer domestic aides and secretarial assistants to SC judges for one year from the date of retirement. The benefits have now been made lifetime. The latest amendments also offer retired CJIs a type-VII rent-free accommodation in Delhi (usually provided to MPs who have been former Union ministers) for six months from the date of retirement.

Also, the government will bear up to `42,000 plus taxes a month as expenses incurred by retired SC judges, including CJIs, as charges for use of residential phones, cellphones, broadband and data card.

That’s not all. If they are travelling by air, a retired CJI or a judge of the SC can make use of ceremonial lounge facilities offered by airports across the country free of cost.

If a retired CJI or a retired SC judge is already provided a “higher grade” security on the basis of threat perception, “the higher grade security already provided shall continue”.“The post-retirement benefits under this rule shall be admissible to the retired Chief Justice (of India) or the retired Judge (of SC) if no such facilities are availed from any HC or from any other government body where the retired Chief Justice or a retired Judge has taken up any assignment after retirement,” a notification issued by the law department, under the Ministry of Law and Justice, on Friday said.

JUSTICE UU LALIT TAKES OATH AS NEW CHIEF JUSTICE

Justice UU Lalit on Saturday was sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Lalit, who was appointed as SC judge on August 13, 2014, will have a tenure of 74 days as CJI, and will demit office on November 8, 2022.

He is the second CJI to be directly elevated to the apex court bench from the Bar, after Justice SM Sikri, and the sixth judge to be elevated directly to the SC. As SC judge, Justice Lalit was part of the bench that had ruled the practice of triple talaq as unconstitutional. A bench headed by him had reversed the controversial judgment of Bombay HC that had held “skin to skin” contact necessary for constituting sexual assault under POCSO, 2012.

