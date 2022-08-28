Two held for shooting girl at Delhi's Sangam Vihar

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two accused for allegedly shooting at a 16-year-old schoolgirl a day after the incident at Sangam Vihar. The police identified the accused as Bobby and Pawan, who were executing the attack at the direction of the third accused Arman Ali.

Ali is yet to be arrested, said the police. The police recovered two country-made pistols, three live cartridges and one empty fired cartridge from their possession. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “On August 25 at about 15:47 hrs, information regarding a gunshot injury to a girl aged 16 yrs in the Sangam Vihar area was received at Tigri police station. The police staff reached the spot where it was revealed that a gunshot was fired and the girl sustained a gunshot injury on her shoulder.”

The incident

The victim, Naina Mishra, stated that she is pursuing class XI at Cambridge International School at Devli road. When she was returning from school on that day, she felt that three boys on a motorcycle were chasing her. When she reached B block, Sangam Vihar, one of the boys shot at her from behind with a pistol and then took off on the motorcycle. According to the police, during interrogation, both accused persons disclosed that the girl was in contact with the third accused Ali, two years ago, through social media. She had stopped her contact with Arman Ali some 5 months back.

As per the police, Ali was unhappy with this change of affairs on the part of the girl. Ali then contacted Bobby and Pawan, and took their help to execute his plan to attack the girl. The accused persons are alcoholics and school dropouts said Police. The police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Indian Penal code – 307, and 34 – and sections 27,54, 59 of the Arms Act. Both the accused person's Bobby and Pawan have been arrested and will be produced before court soon, said the South DCP.

