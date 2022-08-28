Home The Sunday Standard

Wildlife traffickers use women carriers to smuggle turtle parts within India, flags WCCB

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau seizes 565 kg of dried turtle calipee that was on its way to Bangladesh.

Published: 28th August 2022 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Olive Ridleys, Rushikulya, turtles

Olive ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach in Orissa. Representational image. (File File Photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) has warned that traffickers are using women carriers to smuggle dried turtle calipee from India. It is further trafficked to Bangladesh for its final destination in South-East Asian countries where it is considered a “delicacy” and sold at exorbitant rates. Turtle calipee is a fatty gelatinous layer found immediately over the lower shell of a turtle and esteemed as a delicacy. The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, India’s federal law enforcement agency dealing with the illegal trade of endangered species, has managed to seize 565 kg of the dried turtle calipee.

A major chunk of this smuggled stuff came from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal between 2018 and 2021. This year three cases of smuggling in calipee have surfaced until June. These turtle calipees are illegally trafficked out of India to Bangladesh to later find markets in South-East Asian countries where it is considered a delicacy and of medicinal value, the agency said in a statement. “A recent trend of using women carriers by the calipee traders has been observed.

The women suspects often travel along with males,” said an official. He says illegal trade in turtles and tortoises in India is thriving as is driven by highprofit margins, making it among the most threatened wild species. The soft shell calipee is cut, dried and trafficked through Etawah, Etah, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Sultanpur, Amethi and Farrukhabad to Bangoan or other border areas of West Bengal from where it is sent to Bangladesh. Most traffickers are from West Bengal who pay a petty amount to fishermen and members of nomadic tribe ‘Kanjar’ for catching turtles from downstream of Ganga plains. It has been found that the turtle meat is consumed or sold locally while their calipees are removed, boiled and dried for further transportation.

The officer said the calipee is carried in plastic sacks mostly through passenger trains. Carriers board trains at various halting points before the main station or junction to avoid luggage checking. Railway tickets are booked online or arranged by associates at various stations. During checking by law enforcement officials, specifically, Railway Protection Force or Government Railway Police, the carriers mislead officers by calling the calipee as tree barks used for making local herbs. All such seizures indicate that the Calipee is collected from UP and then transported from UP to West Bengal by carriers mostly from the Kanjar community by trains to be finally smuggled to Bangladesh, the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WCCB women Bangladesh South-East Asian Traffickers turtle
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp