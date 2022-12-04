Bengal rivals at each other’s throat months ahead of panchayat polls

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: West Bengal’s politics reached its peak on Saturday as two heavyweights, Trinamool Congress’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari sounded poll bugle for the next year’s panchayat elections while addressing rallies in each other’s strongholds. While the nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee addressed a rally at a Kanthi ground in East Midnapore, barely 200 metres from Adhikari’s residence, the former lieutenant of Bengal CM challenged the ruling party in Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, Lok Sabha constituency of the second-in-command in the TMC.

”Many of you could not vote in last year’s panchayat elections as the TMC rogue cadres did not allow opposition candidates to submit nominations. This time, I will teach them a lesson. You only have to select candidates and filing their nominations will be my responsibility. Khela hobe (there will be a game) in the panchayat polls,’’ Adhikari lashed out.

Assuring that the panchayat polls will be free and fair, Banerjee said deserving party workers would get tickets and no one would have to get recommendation from any leadership. The war of words between two heavyweights intensified as Banerjee dared BJP to put him in jail as Adhikari lashed out saying ‘all thieves must be arrested’. Taking a dig at Adhikari and his party, Banerjee said, ‘’He said he will put me in jail, Come if you have guts, put me in jail.’’

Referring to the Enforcement Directorate’s interrogation of Banerjee in connection with a probe into coal pilferage, Adhikari said recently that ‘a big thief will be caught in December’. On Saturday, Adhikari reiterated his claim that the Bengal BJP will arrange a victory celebration, ‘’I will come again this month and distribute a van full of laddus,’’ he announced.

Referring to Mamata’s recent invitation to her chamber in the Assembly, Adhikari said, ‘’I was invited alone as the CM thought she would go for a setting with me. But I met her with two others. I defeated her and I will drive you out,’’ he said.

