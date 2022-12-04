Emergency phase is over, but laxity  could create new Covid variant: WHO

NEW DELHI: The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination continue to create perfect conditions for a deadly new Covid-19 variant to emerge.“We are closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we are not there yet,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said. His remarks came after Covid-19 cases have shown a decline across the globe.

“Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality,” he added. His comments came amidst rise in Covid cases in China, and parts of the UK. However, Adhanom accepted that 90% of the world population now has some level of immunity “due to prior infection or vaccination”.

Since the emergence of Omicron last year, the Covid-19 virus has continued to evolve.“Today, there are over 500 sub-lineages of Omicron circulating. They are highly transmissible; they replicate in the upper respiratory tract and tend to cause less severe disease than previous variants. They have mutations that enable them to escape built-up immunity more easily,” he said. With the pandemic’s peak behind, nations are loosening the reins on surveillance, testing and vaccination for the disease, which has claimed over 6 million lives so far, he added.

The number of deaths has declined slightly over the past five weeks. Still, over 8,500 people lost their lives last week – which is not acceptable three years into the pandemic, he said, urging all countries to take a risk-based approach that protects both public health and human rights.

