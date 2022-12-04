Home The Sunday Standard

Indore law college's 'anti-Hindu reference book sparks row, case filed against author

The student outfit has also alleged that ‘Love Jihad’ is being promoted in the college campus.

BHOPAL: The Government New Law College (GNLC) in Indore is embroiled in a major controversy over a reference book in its library.  The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that the book titled ‘Collective Violence and Criminal Justice System,’ is against the Hindu community. It is written by Dr Farhat Khan and published by an Indore-based publication.

While raising the issue of the book, ABVP has written to the college principal, on how the majority of teachers belonging to a particular community are making provocative statements before the students against the country’s Army, government, Hindu community and the country’s history.

With the state’s home minister Narottam Mishra ordering lodging a case in the matter within 24 hours of a thorough police probe, the Bhawarkuan police station in Indore has lodged a case on the complaint of ABVP office bearers, who’ve alleged that the contents of the book are false, baseless, anti-national and worthy of provoking breach of public peace. By having this book in the college library, attempts are being made to promote anti-national acts and provoke religious sentiments and hate among students.

A case has been lodged u/s 153-A, 153-B 295-A, 500, 504, 505, 505(2) and 34 IPC against four accused, including the book’s publisher, the college principal, the book’s author and a teacher of the college, DCP-Indore Rajesh Singh said. Three of the four accused hail from one community. The ABVP protestors led by the outfit’s GNLC have also accused a group of teachers of radicalizing the students.

The student outfit has also alleged that ‘Love Jihad’ is being promoted in the college campus. They have also accused a guest faculty of taking girl students of the majority community to pubs, restaurants and cafes outside the college. The protestors have also accused a group of teachers of running a signature campaign in college the ‘New Education Police’ of the Modi government.

The contents of the book on which the student outfit has raised objections include, “Hindu communalism is emerging as a destructive ideology. Hindu outfits, including VHP, want to establish a Hindu majority state and want to enslave other communities.”

The book also mentions other Hindu outfits, like the Shiv Sena and also voices concern over abrogation of Indian Constitution’s Article 370. The state’s higher education minister Mohan Yadav, has instituted a probe into how the book was being used as a reference book in the college.

