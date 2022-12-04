Kerala: Tharoor to speak at anti-Vizhinjam seaport protest

Arun M By

KOCHI: The Latin Catholic community, which is spearheading the anti-Vizhinjam seaport protest, has in the last few days aired its displeasure with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, for his open support of the project. This has forced the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has been actively seeking to expand his political base in the state, to leave no stone unturned to regain the rapport of a once reliable vote bank.

In a significant political development in this direction, Tharoor will attend a meeting organised by the Christian Service Society (CSS), an organization which has the backing of the Latin Catholic Church, in Kochi on Sunday. The former union minister of state, whose recent standoff with his party’s state leadership grabbed headlines, will address the fifth mahasangamam and silver jubilee of the CSS and Latin Catholic Day celebrations, at Marine Drive at 6pm. Bishops and other prominent leaders of the community will attend the programme, according to organisers.

The Latin Catholic community has been spearheading the protest against Vizhinjam port in Tharoor’s constituency. In keeping with the controversy surrounding his participation at a Youth Congress event in Kottayam earlier this week, the Ernakulam District Congress Committee said that it has not been informed of Tharoor’s programme. “We have not been apprised of Shashi Tharoor’s programme so far,” DCC president Mohammed Shiyas said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) said, on Sunday, that it will reconsider its political stand in the wake of the Vizhinjam issue and the ongoing protests. KRLCC political affairs committee convener will reconsider their political stand. “Currently, the community remains equidistant from all political fronts. A conference of the KRLCC, to be held in Kottayam on January 14 and 15, will discuss the issue and finalise a politicals tance, ” he added.

Congress peeved as Tharoor attends YC meet

Kottayam: Despite the efforts of senior party leaders to settle the issues over the ‘Tharoor wave’ in Congress, the rift within the party further deepened with Shashi Tharoor’s participation in the Youth Congress mega meet held at Erattupetta in Kottayam on Saturday. Alleging that the event was organised without informing district Congress leadership, who kept away from the programme,

