Need for more women in medicine: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Though there is a rise in the number of women pursuing medicine when compared to the last decade, there is a dearth of female doctors in the country, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the ‘Women in Medicine’ conclave at AIG Hospitals here on Saturday, he pointed out that Telangana has the highest number of working women as per the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS-5). “The State government is making all efforts to create a stronger women workforce,” he added.

Listing out the State government’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, the minister said Telangana has introduced gender equality in the school curriculum itself. The government has set up WeHub to encourage women entrepreneurs and an exclusive women’s university to give a boost to women’s education, he mentioned.

“Today, women in healthcare or life sciences are leading not only in patient care but also research and development. This has resulted in prompt medical innovations such as Covid-19 vaccines, in which Hyderabad-based companies took the lead,” he said.

‘Hyd, where biology meets technology’

Rama Rao stressed that two of the three companies that developed indigenous Covid-19 vaccines in India are from Hyderabad and both of them have a woman as the chief. “Hyderabad is where biology meets technology, and where data sciences marries life sciences,” he said.

The State government has embarked on an ambitious mission to create digital health profiles of over 40 million citizens, a convergence of medicine and technology.

