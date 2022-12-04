Home The Sunday Standard

Need for more women in medicine: KT Rama Rao

Rama Rao stressed that two of the three companies that developed indigenous Covid-19 vaccines in India are from Hyderabad and both of them have a woman as the chief.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Though there is a rise in the number of women pursuing medicine when compared to the last decade, there is a dearth of female doctors in the country, said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

Speaking at the ‘Women in Medicine’ conclave at AIG Hospitals here on Saturday, he pointed out that Telangana has the highest number of working women as per the National Family and Health Survey (NFHS-5). “The State government is making all efforts to create a stronger women workforce,” he added.
Listing out the State government’s initiatives for women’s empowerment, the minister said Telangana has introduced gender equality in the school curriculum itself. The government has set up WeHub to encourage women entrepreneurs and an exclusive women’s university to give a boost to women’s education, he mentioned.

“Today, women in healthcare or life sciences are leading not only in patient care but also research and development. This has resulted in prompt medical innovations such as Covid-19 vaccines, in which Hyderabad-based companies took the lead,” he said.

‘Hyd, where biology meets technology’
Rama Rao stressed that two of the three companies that developed indigenous Covid-19 vaccines in India are from Hyderabad and both of them have a woman as the chief. “Hyderabad is where biology meets technology, and where data sciences marries life sciences,” he said.

The State government has embarked on an ambitious mission to create digital health profiles of over 40 million citizens, a convergence of medicine and technology.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp