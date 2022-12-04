Pakistan drone shot down by BSF, 27 kg heroin, pistol recovered

Express News Service By

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another cross-border drug-smuggling attempt as it shot down a drone and recovered 27 kg heroin worth Rs 125 crore in international market besides a pistol and bullets in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Saturday. The BSF personnel also shot at three to four suspects who came to recover the consignment, but they managed to flee.

Sources said that the BSF around 12.05 am heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering Indian territory near Churiwala Chusti village in Fazilka district. The personnel fired in the direction of the drone, and it was shot down as it was moving back towards Pakistan.

In the morning. BSF launched a search operation to recover the drone and the items it dropped and recovered 10 packets of heroin, weighing around 27 kg, a Pakistani-made pistol, two magazines and 50 rounds of a .9mm pistol in the area of Sowarwali border outpost. BSF found There were three big packets and inside them there were nine smaller packets with 7.5 kg heroin besides a 9mm pistol, two magazines and 50 cartridges.

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another cross-border drug-smuggling attempt as it shot down a drone and recovered 27 kg heroin worth Rs 125 crore in international market besides a pistol and bullets in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Saturday. The BSF personnel also shot at three to four suspects who came to recover the consignment, but they managed to flee. Sources said that the BSF around 12.05 am heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering Indian territory near Churiwala Chusti village in Fazilka district. The personnel fired in the direction of the drone, and it was shot down as it was moving back towards Pakistan. In the morning. BSF launched a search operation to recover the drone and the items it dropped and recovered 10 packets of heroin, weighing around 27 kg, a Pakistani-made pistol, two magazines and 50 rounds of a .9mm pistol in the area of Sowarwali border outpost. BSF found There were three big packets and inside them there were nine smaller packets with 7.5 kg heroin besides a 9mm pistol, two magazines and 50 cartridges.