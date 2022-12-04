Home The Sunday Standard

Pakistan drone shot down by BSF, 27 kg heroin, pistol recovered

Sources said that the BSF around 12.05 am heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering Indian territory near Churiwala Chusti village in Fazilka district.

Published: 04th December 2022 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled another cross-border drug-smuggling attempt as it shot down a drone and recovered 27 kg heroin worth Rs 125 crore in international market besides a pistol and bullets in Punjab’s Fazilka district on Saturday. The BSF personnel also shot at three to four suspects who came to recover the consignment, but they managed to flee.

Sources said that the BSF around 12.05 am heard a buzzing sound of a drone entering Indian territory near Churiwala Chusti village in Fazilka district. The personnel fired in the direction of the drone, and it was shot down as it was moving back towards Pakistan.

In the morning. BSF launched a search operation to recover the drone and the items it dropped and recovered 10 packets of heroin, weighing around 27 kg, a Pakistani-made pistol, two magazines and 50 rounds of a .9mm pistol in the area of Sowarwali border outpost. BSF found There were three big packets and inside them there were nine smaller packets with 7.5 kg heroin besides a 9mm pistol, two magazines and 50 cartridges.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Border Security Force Heroin Drug smuggling
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp