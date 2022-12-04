Self-help groups to get revolving funds, announces Naveen

Express News Service By

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced the opening of micro and mini industrial parks for women in all 30 districts of the State to encourage entrepreneurship among women Speaking at the plenary session on ‘Building Economic Independence for Women Empowerment’ at the Make in Odisha (MIO) conclave on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that Mission Shakti started in 2001, has today become a great power of 70 lakh empowered women of Odisha.

Stating that the government’s aim is to further strengthen Mission Shakti Federations and turn them into vibrant financial hubs, the chief minister announced that a revolving fund of Rs 1 crore will be given to each district federation of SHGs and a revolving fund of Rs Rs 50 lakh to each block level federation. At the panchayat level, a market complex and office will be provided to the panchayat level federation. This will help the federation to act as a bank and provide revolving funds to SHGs.

“For my government, women empowerment is not just a slogan, it is a non-negotiable code. It is a sacred responsibility,” he said and added that no family, no society, no state or no country can progress without empowering its women. Informing that six lakh SHGs are currently working in Odisha, the chief minister said that the aim of the state government is to convert SHGs into small and medium enterprises.

Speaking about the government’s decision to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to Mission Shakti women, he said lakhs of mothers of Odisha will be benefited from it.

