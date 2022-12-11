CBI books ex-CMD of BEL for ‘favour’ in defence project 

Amit Mukherjee By

NEW DELHI: In one of the recent actions against senior government officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation this week registered an FIR against former CMD of Bharat Electronics Limited (PSU under Defence Ministry), Sunil Kumar Sharma, under charges of corruption for allegedly favouring a private company over several years and awarding it contracts worth crores in the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) project of the Indian Air Force.

The CBI on 7 December, registered a case against Sharma and several other government was the GM & the then CMD NCS (Network Centring System), Bharat Electronic Limited, Ghaziabad, Ministry: Ministry of Defence 8 other individuals including 5 officials of the BEL, for extending undue favours to RD Konsultants, to bag contracts worth over Rs 1500 crores.

The CBI alleged that Sharma and other officials of BEL has been going out of the way to help R.D. Konsultants, since 2011, when he was the GM & CMD of Network Centring System (NCS), BEL, Ghaziabad. The CBI in the FIR alleged that the company was extended favour by Sharma even in 2016 when he had become the CMD of BEL.

The RD Konsultants prepared the preliminary project report PPR, DPR and was awarded several civil construction contracts at the IACCS sites. Along with Sharma, the CBI has named five other government officials including, RK Handa, former GM, NCS, BEL, SS Chowdhary NCS, BEL, the then Sr. DGM (Marketing-NCS), Gurjit Singh, former Sr. DGM (CS), BEML, Ghaziabad, BP Pahuja, the then AGM (Infra-NCS), BEL and presently working as General Manager (Engineering Services), BEL Complex, Bangalore, Karnataka and Manish Goyal, the then Manager (Infra) Presently DGM (Infra-NCS), BEL, Ghaziabad. The others named are Suresh Kumar Anand, partner RD Konsultants, Shri Sudhir Kumar Marwaha, Director SR Ashok & Associates, Rahul Bhuchar, Director CS Construction and their respective companies.

The case came to light last year, following a reference from Gokul Nagarkoti, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Defence, when a Preliminary Enquiry was registered on Nov. 2021 against unknown officials of BEL, R.D.Konsultants and others.

