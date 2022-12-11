Home The Sunday Standard

CBI books ex-CMD of BEL for ‘favour’ in defence project 

The RD Konsultants prepared the preliminary project report PPR, DPR and was awarded several civil construction contracts at the IACCS sites.  

Published: 11th December 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

NEW DELHI:  In one of the recent actions against senior government officials, the Central Bureau of Investigation this week registered an FIR against former CMD of Bharat Electronics Limited (PSU under Defence Ministry), Sunil Kumar Sharma, under charges of corruption for allegedly favouring a private company over several years and awarding it contracts worth crores in the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) project of the Indian Air Force. 

The CBI on 7 December, registered a case against Sharma and several other government was the GM & the then CMD NCS (Network Centring System), Bharat Electronic Limited, Ghaziabad, Ministry: Ministry of Defence 8 other individuals including 5 officials of the BEL, for extending undue favours to  RD Konsultants, to bag contracts worth over Rs 1500 crores.

The CBI alleged that Sharma and other officials of BEL has been going out of the way to help R.D. Konsultants, since 2011, when he was the GM & CMD of Network Centring System (NCS), BEL, Ghaziabad. The CBI in the FIR alleged that the company was extended favour by Sharma even in 2016 when he had become the CMD of BEL.

The RD Konsultants prepared the preliminary project report PPR, DPR and was awarded several civil construction contracts at the IACCS sites.  Along with Sharma, the CBI has named five other government officials including, RK Handa, former GM, NCS, BEL, SS Chowdhary NCS, BEL, the then Sr. DGM (Marketing-NCS), Gurjit Singh, former Sr. DGM (CS), BEML, Ghaziabad, BP Pahuja, the then AGM (Infra-NCS), BEL and presently working as General Manager (Engineering Services), BEL Complex, Bangalore, Karnataka and Manish Goyal, the then Manager (Infra) Presently DGM (Infra-NCS), BEL, Ghaziabad. The others named are Suresh Kumar Anand, partner RD Konsultants, Shri Sudhir Kumar Marwaha, Director SR Ashok & Associates, Rahul Bhuchar, Director CS Construction and their respective companies.

The case came to light last year, following a reference from Gokul Nagarkoti, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Defence, when a Preliminary Enquiry was registered on Nov. 2021 against unknown officials of BEL, R.D.Konsultants and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI CMD Bharat Electronics Limited Sunil Kumar Sharma corruption
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp