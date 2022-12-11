Gujarat shows need for opposition unity: JD-U leader

Express News Service By

PATNA: Disappointed over the lukewarm response to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s initiative to forge a broader opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday asserted that Gujarat assembly election-like results would be repeated in 2024 if all opposition parties did not come together.

Tyagi, who is in the state capital in connection with JD (U)’s national council meeting, told newspersons that the BJP had suffered defeats in those states where it was in direct fight and so there was a need for forging unity among all opposition parties.

“CM Nitish Kumar is in regular touch with the opposition parties for bringing them on a single platform as his attempt for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election is of high significance,” he remarked.

PATNA: Disappointed over the lukewarm response to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s initiative to forge a broader opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday asserted that Gujarat assembly election-like results would be repeated in 2024 if all opposition parties did not come together. Tyagi, who is in the state capital in connection with JD (U)’s national council meeting, told newspersons that the BJP had suffered defeats in those states where it was in direct fight and so there was a need for forging unity among all opposition parties. “CM Nitish Kumar is in regular touch with the opposition parties for bringing them on a single platform as his attempt for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election is of high significance,” he remarked.