Gujarat shows need for opposition unity: JD-U leader

Tyagi told newspersons that the BJP had suffered defeats in those states where it was in direct fight and so there was a need for forging unity among all opposition parties.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

JDU national general secretary KC Tyagi

JDU national general secretary KC Tyagi (Photo | PTI)

PATNA:  Disappointed over the lukewarm response to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s initiative to forge a broader opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday asserted that Gujarat assembly election-like results would be repeated in 2024 if all opposition parties did not come together.

“CM Nitish Kumar is in regular touch with the opposition parties for bringing them on a single platform as his attempt for opposition unity ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election is of high significance,” he remarked.

TAGS
Nitish Kumar opposition unity 2024 Lok Sabha election JD(U)
