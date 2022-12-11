Mumbai Diary

Home The Sunday Standard

Uddhav’s change of plans rattles allies
With Uddhav Thackery missing in crucial strategy meetings of Maha Vikas Aghadi and instead attending two consective meetings with Ajit Pawar at his residence, the NCP called off a mega rally that the MVA had been planning in Nagpur but will now be held in Mumbai. The rally was supposed to be help in Nagpur, on the first day of Maharashtra state assembly winter session, scheduled from December 19, against Shinde-Fadnavis government. NCP had even sent its former minister and senior NCP leader Dilip Wales Patil for preparations when he was asked to drop the plan. 

BJP draws flak over  remarks on icons
The BJP in Maharashtra has come under flak for its ministers making objectionable statements against national and state icons like Chatrapati Shivaji, Savitri Phule, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule among others. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commented on VD Savarkar’s mercy petition to the Britishers, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra, the saffron party and its allies have started attacking the Bahujan icons to counterattack the criticism of the late RSS leader. Some  of the leaders share that badmouthing icons will damage the BJP and alienate the Bahujan vote bank while others say that the RSS must be working on some long term plan and that it will work best for the party.  

Shinde under criticism for MITRA appointment 
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has decided to go ahead and appoint people he has worked with, at crucial posts, irrespective of their social background. Ajay Ashar, a Thane based developer, once business partner to Shinde, has been appointed as the vice president of planning commission, MITRA. Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction alleged that Ashar is the collections man and even BJP made serious allegations against Ashar still he was appointed at key post. BJP objected but Shinde went ahead and appointed Ashar as the vice president of state planning commission.

