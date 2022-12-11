Home The Sunday Standard

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal CM on sunday

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday. Party leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the function.

Published: 11th December 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and senior Congress leaders with Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Shimla on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and senior Congress leaders with Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Shimla on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:  A tiny Himachal Pradesh will have a chief minister and a deputy CM, two days after the Congress sprang back to power in the 68-member Assembly, winning 40 seats, pushing the BJP to number 2 with 25 seats. Four-time MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the new Chief Minister and Mukesh Agnihotri will be the Deputy CM. This is the first time that the state will have a deputy to the CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday. Party leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend the function. Party sources said the decision came after the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in Shimla, where all 40 MLAs signed on a letter agreeing to Sukhu being the CM.

Earlier in the day Kharge cleared Sukhu’s name as he was the Himachal Congress Campaign Committee chief during the recently concluded assembly elections. Sources said his name was cleared based on inputs from the elected MLAs. In Friday’s meeting, party MLAs unanimously passed a resolution authorising the party president to pick the legislature party leader to become the chief minister.

After the CLP meeting in Shimla, party observer Bhupesh Bhagel (Chhattisgarh CM) announced the top post for Sukhu, adding that the new CM and Deputy CM would be sworn in on December 11. Meanwhile, the supporters of state party chief Pratibha Singh have kept up their protest outside the Cecil Hotel in Shimla where party observers Baghel and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda were staying.

Pratibha is opposed to Sukhu being made the CM and conveyed her displeasure to the party leadership. However, she had to relent. Congress MLAs made a beeline to the hotel where party observers were staying. As many state party leaders, including Pratibha Singh and leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly Mukesh Agnihotri besides Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met the observers individually.

Sources said that the party was not in favour of Pratibha being the CM as they were averse to facing a bypoll from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in case she was made the CM and later an assembly by-election to get her elected as MLA. She reportedly bargained for the post of deputy CM for her son Vikramaditya Singh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Mukesh Agnihotri Deputy CM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp