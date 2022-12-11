This mother-son duo is touring India on a scooter

Abhirami Selvam By

MADURAI: How far can a person go to fulfil his mother's wishes? "61,527 km and counting," Krishna Kumar says with a smile. The Mysuru-native has been on the road since January 2018, with his mother Chudarathna, touring umpteen towns and cities in India on an old Bajaj scooter.

"My mother never got a chance to see the world as her life was spent toiling day and night in the kitchen to feed our family of 10. I was struck with guilt when she once said she had not even visited the big temples nearby. So, we decided to hit the road," he adds. They reached the temple town of Madurai on Wednesday and visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple, Alagar Kovil, Thiruparangundram, and Kallalagar temple.



Kumar lived in a joint family household in Bhogadi of Mysuru, and was his parents' only child. "My grandparents and other relatives also stayed with us. My mother used to spend the whole day cleaning the house and cooking for us. After my father's demise, I took her to Bengaluru. Once, during a usual chit-chat, I asked her if she had visited places like Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvaarangam, or Tirupathi. She replied that she had not even seen the big temples near our area. I drowned in guilt," Kumar tells TNIE.



He quit his high-paying team leader job in a corporate company on January 14, 2018, and thus the 'Mathru Seva Sankalpa Yathra' began. "Through this journey, I want to create awareness among children about the significance of spending time with their parents and caring for them during old age. Also, I am using the money I saved earlier, for the journey. I don't want to accept contributions from anyone," he says.



Sporting a proud smile Chudarathna interrupts Kumar, "I feel so content and strong now. I have not felt fatigued during this tour. After spending half my life within four walls, getting this opportunity to witness our nation's marvels is a dream come true."

The mother-son duo gets back on the scooter and disappears in search of a few more heartwarming memories.

MADURAI: How far can a person go to fulfil his mother's wishes? "61,527 km and counting," Krishna Kumar says with a smile. The Mysuru-native has been on the road since January 2018, with his mother Chudarathna, touring umpteen towns and cities in India on an old Bajaj scooter. "My mother never got a chance to see the world as her life was spent toiling day and night in the kitchen to feed our family of 10. I was struck with guilt when she once said she had not even visited the big temples nearby. So, we decided to hit the road," he adds. They reached the temple town of Madurai on Wednesday and visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple, Alagar Kovil, Thiruparangundram, and Kallalagar temple. Kumar lived in a joint family household in Bhogadi of Mysuru, and was his parents' only child. "My grandparents and other relatives also stayed with us. My mother used to spend the whole day cleaning the house and cooking for us. After my father's demise, I took her to Bengaluru. Once, during a usual chit-chat, I asked her if she had visited places like Thiruvannamalai, Thiruvaarangam, or Tirupathi. She replied that she had not even seen the big temples near our area. I drowned in guilt," Kumar tells TNIE. He quit his high-paying team leader job in a corporate company on January 14, 2018, and thus the 'Mathru Seva Sankalpa Yathra' began. "Through this journey, I want to create awareness among children about the significance of spending time with their parents and caring for them during old age. Also, I am using the money I saved earlier, for the journey. I don't want to accept contributions from anyone," he says. Sporting a proud smile Chudarathna interrupts Kumar, "I feel so content and strong now. I have not felt fatigued during this tour. After spending half my life within four walls, getting this opportunity to witness our nation's marvels is a dream come true." The mother-son duo gets back on the scooter and disappears in search of a few more heartwarming memories.