Army-baiter, China friend: BJP raps Rahul for LAC jibe

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.“Our armed forces are epitome of sacrifice, bravery and valour. Whenever the nation has faced any crisis, our army has led from the front to serve the country/ Rahul Gandhi has once again lowered the morale of our armed forces by passing highly condemnable and unpardonable remarks,” said Nadda.

Going hammer and tongs against the Congress Party, Nadda further said: “We all know that Congress Party had signed a MoU with Communist Party of China. It is also in the public domain that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had taken funding from the Chinese embassy. Perhaps that is the reason Rahul Gandhi always speaks in favour of Chinese government and its army”.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said he was not surprised by Gandhi’s statement as even at the time of the Doklam incident he was seen drinking soup with Chinese officials.“When Indian soldiers carried out the surgical strikes, even then he raised questions. He and the Congress seem to have no faith in the Indian Army. But we have full faith in our army. Today our army is capable of conducting surgical strikes and gives a befitting reply to the encroachers,” he said.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Gandhi has not only insulted the Army but also damaged the country’s image.“He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country. We are proud of our Armed Forces,” the MP from Arunachal tweeted.

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remark that Chinese soldiers are beating up Indian soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh.“Our armed forces are epitome of sacrifice, bravery and valour. Whenever the nation has faced any crisis, our army has led from the front to serve the country/ Rahul Gandhi has once again lowered the morale of our armed forces by passing highly condemnable and unpardonable remarks,” said Nadda. Going hammer and tongs against the Congress Party, Nadda further said: “We all know that Congress Party had signed a MoU with Communist Party of China. It is also in the public domain that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation had taken funding from the Chinese embassy. Perhaps that is the reason Rahul Gandhi always speaks in favour of Chinese government and its army”. Union minister Anurag Thakur said he was not surprised by Gandhi’s statement as even at the time of the Doklam incident he was seen drinking soup with Chinese officials.“When Indian soldiers carried out the surgical strikes, even then he raised questions. He and the Congress seem to have no faith in the Indian Army. But we have full faith in our army. Today our army is capable of conducting surgical strikes and gives a befitting reply to the encroachers,” he said. Union minister Kiren Rijiju said Gandhi has not only insulted the Army but also damaged the country’s image.“He is not only a problem for the Congress Party but he has also become a huge embarrassment the country. We are proud of our Armed Forces,” the MP from Arunachal tweeted.