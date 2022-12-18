Home The Sunday Standard

Baalveer star to be on 1st all-civilian moon mission with Japan billionaire

This is the first civilian mission to the moon, planned to take place in the last quarter of 2023.

Published: 18th December 2022 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Indian actor Dev Joshi of Baalveer fame

BENGALURU:  Japanese entrepreneur, billionaire Yusaku Maezawa last weekend announced the ‘dream crew’ for the first all civilian mission to the moon — ‘dear- Moon’ which includes Indian actor Dev Joshi of Baalveer fame among the eight people. This is the first civilian mission to the moon, planned to take place in the last quarter of 2023. The rocket developed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX will make a week-long journey to the moon, orbit it without landing, and return to earth.

In 2018, Maezawa purchased eight seats aboard the rocket, planning to give an opportunity to as many talented individuals from across the world. Dev was one of the eight selected. Dev is barely able to hold his excitement at being shortlisted for the mission.

“It is a landmark project and being a part of this crew makes me feel really thrilled! Also, being the youngest person of the crew and only Indian on the team, it feels like a responsibility. I am glad to embrace it representing my generation and my country,” Dev said in an exclusive chat with this newspaper.

Speaking on the selection process — for which the organisers had received over one million applications from 249 countries and regions — Dev said the process was “a journey initself. We had many interviews, meetings and medical assessments to clear.

Also, I met Mr Maezawa during the final phases and we had some fun conversations.” The actor said he applied for the project, as it really appealed to him. “I have always been excited about space. I was shooting on the sets of Baalveer Returns, when I saw the announcement of this project. Being an artiste, it sounded interesting to me and I instantly related my life to what MZ was looking for in his crew,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yusaku Maezawa Dev Joshi Baalveer
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp