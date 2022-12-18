Home The Sunday Standard

Chhattisgarh quota bills: Admissions on halt as Governor yet to give assent

The Professional Examination Board has put on hold to declare the dates of various recruitment processes. 

Published: 18th December 2022

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey

RAIPUR: With Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey yet to give assent to the reservation amendment bill passed unanimously adopting voice vote in the House on December 3, all recruitment, admissions to professional courses and examinations for government posts in the state have come to a halt.

The Chhattisgarh Public Service (SC, ST, OBC Reservation) Amendment Bill and Chhattisgarh Educational Institutions (Reservation in admission) Amendment Bill are meant for quota in government jobs and admission.Governor Uikey has sought justification and documents on the basis of which the reservation quota for different categories was overall raised to 76 percent.

The politics over the reservation bill heated up in the state with the ruling Congress alleging that the BJP is putting pressure on the Raj Bhawan that has led the governor to keep the assent on hold.  

“Unless convinced, there is no reason why the governor should give assent to the bill. Representatives of different communities too submitted their memorandum to me raising their objection over the bill. There is no politics behind my decision for not approving it”, the governor said.

With the persisting dispute over the reservation amendment bill, the recruitment processes, admissions to professional courses and examinations to be conducted by the state public service commission (PSC) are in the doldrums.  

The Professional Examination Board has put on hold to declare the dates of various recruitment processes.  The Congress government said that Raj Bhawan has no right to raise questions over the Reservation Bill. “We are nevertheless ready to respond to every query”, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

