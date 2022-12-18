GST Council meets, relaxes rules for prosecution

Monika Yadav By

NEW DELHI: The GST Council on Saturday decriminalised many offences and increased the threshold for launching prosecution under GST. The Council in its 48th meeting raised the threshold of tax amount for initiating prosecution from R1 crore to R2 crore and decriminalised offences like obstruction or preventing any officer in discharge of his duties, deliberate tempering of evidence and failure to supply the information.

The Council, however, avoided talks on key issues like taxation on casinos, online gaming and horse racing as well as discussion on GST Tribunals.

Briefing the media here, Fiunance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there were 15 items on the agenda and the Council could complete only eight due to paucity of time. “The rest will be carried to the next meeting.” she said, adding that there was no tax hike and the Council issued only clarifications where the ambiguity of interpretations prevailed.

The Council issued a set of clarifications on higher cess on SUVs. It clarified that the higher rate of compensation cess of 22% is applicable to motor vehicles fulfilling all four conditions -- it is known as SUV, has engine capacity exceeding 1500cc, length exceeding 4000 mm and a ground clearance of 170 mm or above.

It reduced the tax rate to 5% from 18% on ethyl alcohol supplied to refineries for blending with motor spirit (petrol). The Council also said that “no claim bonus” offered by insurance firms to an insured is an admissible deduction for valuation of insurance service and does not attract GST.

