Honeytrapped by ISI, former defence staffer working in TN held from Bihar

CHENNAI: In rising cases of honey trapping especially targeted against armed forces personnel, Bihar Police have arrested a former clerk of Heavy Vehicles Factory, Avadi (Chennai) on the charge of providing classified technical information and photographs of machines to a female agent of Pakistan’s ISI.

The accused identified as Ravi Chaurasia from Muzaffarpur in north Bihar has been arrested. The police said the arrest came on the basis of a tip-off by the Central intelligence agencies.

Chaurasia is currently working as a clerk in the sub-registry office at Katra in Muzaffarpur district on contract.

Major defence wings in Avadi are the IAF, Army, Heavy Vehicles Factory, Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, CRPF, Indian Navy, Central Vehicle Depot, The Ordnance Depot, and the Ordnance Clothing Factory.

Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said Ravi befriended the female ISI handler who presented herself as Shanvi Sharma, daughter of a “colonel’’, through Facebook. Later, the ISI handler told Ravi that she wanted to join the NDA and so she needed technical details of armoured combat vehicles being manufactured in the Heavy Vehicles Factory and their photographs. The police said Ravi also accepted money from her sent online in exchange for sensitive information.

Ravi is from Naya Gaon, Jamalpur in Munger district in Bihar. It is also alleged the ISI agent even once visited Muzaffarpur to meet him. The police said Ravi had realised he had been honeytrapped and tried to get rid of the ISI agent who threatened to blackmail him. Ravi left his job without completing formalities.

This is a new trend to trap defence personnel. Rajasthan Police data suggest that 35 people, including civilians and security personnel, have fallen victim to honey trap since 2019.

